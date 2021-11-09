Malala Yousafzai Marries Partner Asser Malik in Small Nikkah Ceremony

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Day 10 Years Later

Malala Yousafzai has a big reason to celebrate.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the girls' education advocate and Nobel Peace Prize winner confirmed that she had married her partner, Asser Malik.

"Today marks a precious day in my life," she wrote on Instagram. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Asser also confirmed the news by posting photos from their wedding shoot with a heart emoji. A nikkah is an Islamic marriage contract.

Back in July, Malala revealed her thoughts about marriage during an interview with British Vogue. "I still don't understand why people have to get married," she told the publication. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?"