Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Seal Their Oscars Date Night With a Kiss

Just a few months after their engagement was revealed, Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon hit the carpet for the 2023 Oscars. The couple shared a kiss at the Academy Awards. See the photo.

The Perfection of this red carpet moment is everything.

Allison Williams and her fiancé Alexander Dreymon arrived at Oscars 2023 in style. The Girls star, 34, graced the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12 in a pale pink couture gown by Giambattista Valli, adding a little extra sparkle with her Fred Leighton jewelry. As for The Last Kingdom actor, 40, he donned a blue tuxedo with a black lapel and matching bow tie.

And Allison and Alexander weren't afraid to show a little PDA—sharing a sweet kiss and wrapping their arms around each other as they posed for pictures.

Their appearance comes three months after Alexander confirmed his engagement Allison on Instagram. Sharing a series of snaps from the premiere of her latest movie M3GAN, he noted, "I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw."

The 95th annual Academy Awards also served as a parents' night out for Allison and Alexander, who welcomed son Arlo in 2021. And the big event is just getting started.  

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2023 Oscars, making it the third time he's done the honors. In terms of the nominees,  Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nods, and The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front follow closely behind with nine each. Elvis also has eight nominations, and The Fabelmans has seven (see the full list of nominees here).

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Allison and Alexander aren't the only ones to enjoy an Oscars date. To see more couples who walked the red carpet, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who is up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category, dazzled in her Dolce & Gabbana gown and was joined by her filmmaker husband. During Live From E!, Jamie shared how she kicked off Oscars morning, including reading The Book of Awakening.

"I do meditation," she said. "I'm a sober person. I talk to people. I communicate with my friends. My husband made me a little breakfast."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kimpel & Antonio Banderas

The star of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is up for Best Animated Feature Film, wore a tuxedo that was purrrrrfection while his girlfriend wore a ravishing red ensemble.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Jeanne Moore & Brendan Fraser

The actor, who is nominated for his lead role in The Whale, and the makeup artist were all smiles on the carpet. Just a few weeks before Jeanne celebrated Brendan's SAG Awards win, writing on Instagram, "Congrats to my incredibly talented man!!! What an incredible honor!!! I am so proud of you!!!"

Mike Coppola/Getty Image
Alexander Dreymon & Allison Williams

The Girls star turned heads in her Giambattista Valli couture gown as she walked the carpet with her actor fiancé.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

The actor—who won the Oscar last year for his supporting role in CODA—arrived on the champagne carpet with his wife. During his interview on Live From E!, Troy reflected on his history-making Academy Award, in which he became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.

"Well most importantly is when I mentioned that my award was dedicated to the Deaf community, the disabled community and the CODA community, I saw that inspire so many folks, and I believe it's opening many more doors and opportunities," he said. "So I'm seeing much more diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. So that's what was quite inspiring about my moment. And of course, we haven't seen a deaf male actor for quite a while. Ever since Marlee Matlin, the female winner in the '80s. And Marlee said, 'I'm not alone anymore,' which was really touching."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Marco Perego, Zoe Saldaña

The star of Avatar: The Way of Water, which is nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, rocked a Fendi couture gown and vintage Cartier jewels while her producer husband sported a black tuxedo.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist sparkled in Ralph Lauren and was joined on the champagne carpet with her Mettle Cricket founder husband.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Katie Lowes & Adam Shapiro

Now this is how to do dinner and a movie. The Scandal alum and the Never Have I Ever actor brought a pretzel to the champagne carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff & Douglas Ridloff

The Walking Dead star glimmered in her gown, and the poet suited up in a classic tuxedo.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Kathy Crawford & Joel Crawford

The director of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, and his love celebrated Oscars night in style.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar

The musician—whose Everything Everywhere All at Once song "This Is a Life" is nominated for an Oscar—and the businesswoman arrived at the event to see if he'll take home his second Academy Award.

