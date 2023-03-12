Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Seal Their Oscars Date Night With a Kiss

Watch : Drew Barrymore Surprises Allison Williams as M3GAN

The Perfection of this red carpet moment is everything.

Allison Williams and her fiancé Alexander Dreymon arrived at Oscars 2023 in style. The Girls star, 34, graced the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12 in a pale pink couture gown by Giambattista Valli, adding a little extra sparkle with her Fred Leighton jewelry. As for The Last Kingdom actor, 40, he donned a blue tuxedo with a black lapel and matching bow tie.

And Allison and Alexander weren't afraid to show a little PDA—sharing a sweet kiss and wrapping their arms around each other as they posed for pictures.

Their appearance comes three months after Alexander confirmed his engagement Allison on Instagram. Sharing a series of snaps from the premiere of her latest movie M3GAN, he noted, "I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw."

The 95th annual Academy Awards also served as a parents' night out for Allison and Alexander, who welcomed son Arlo in 2021. And the big event is just getting started.