Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Make Red Carpet Debut

Get out, Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon are red carpet official.

The two made their first red carpet appearance together at the Dec. 7 premiere of her new movie M3GAN at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple's high-profile date night comes months after welcoming their son, Arlo, last winter.

The Girls alum, 34, graced the event in sequined full-length gown and wore her hair down in a wavy style Her glam matched her outfit perfectly with a smoky eyeshadow look. As for The Last Kingdom star, he looked sleek and cool as he sported a dark plaid suit.

In the upcoming thriller, Allison plays a roboticist for a toy company who gives her niece a full-sized A.I. doll named M3GAN in an attempt to help her cope with the loss of her parents with the help of a friend.

Allison and Alexander have been linked since late 2019 after meeting on the set of their film Horizon Line. Their romance comes after the Get Out star split from her husband Ricky Van Veen in June 2019 after four years of marriage.