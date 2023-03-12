Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic to the Red Carpet

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

These couples don't need a trophy to show the winning role they play in each other's lives.

As Oscars 2023 kicked off on March 12, several star-studded pairs graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and turned the annual ceremony into a date night. Among the duos were Everything Everywhere All at Once's Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest, The Whale's Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore and CODA's Troy Kotsur (who won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar last year) and his wife Deanne Bray.

And they're in for an action-packed night. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars this year (making it his third time), and there's a lineup of big-name performers (including Rihanna) and presenters.

As for the nominees, Everything Everywhere All at Once heads into the night with the most nominations—11 in total—and The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front follow closely behind with nine apiece. Elvis comes up next with eight nods and The Fabelmans has seven (click here for the full nominations list).