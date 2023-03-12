Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic to the Red Carpet

It's not just Oscars night for these couples—it's also date night. Scroll on to see photos of star-studded pairs at the 2023 Academy Awards.

These couples don't need a trophy to show the winning role they play in each other's lives. 

As Oscars 2023 kicked off on March 12, several star-studded pairs graced the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and turned the annual ceremony into a date night. Among the duos were Everything Everywhere All at Once's Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest, The Whale's Brendan Fraser and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore and CODA's Troy Kotsur (who won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar last year) and his wife Deanne Bray.

And they're in for an action-packed night. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars this year (making it his third time), and there's a lineup of big-name performers (including Rihanna) and presenters.

As for the nominees, Everything Everywhere All at Once heads into the night with the most nominations—11 in total—and The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front follow closely behind with nine apiece. Elvis comes up next with eight nods and The Fabelmans has seven (click here for the full nominations list).

Fans can watch the 95th annual Academy Awards starting at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC. Until then, celebrate the night by scrolling through these photos of celebrity couples at the Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who is up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category, dazzled in her Dolce & Gabbana gown and was joined by her filmmaker husband. During Live From E!, Jamie shared how she kicked off Oscars morning, including reading The Book of Awakening.

"I do meditation," she said. "I'm a sober person. I talk to people. I communicate with my friends. My husband made me a little breakfast."

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Jeanne Moore & Brendan Fraser

The actor, who is nominated for his lead role in The Whale, and the makeup artist were all smiles on the carpet. Just a few weeks before Jeanne celebrated Brendan's SAG Awards win, writing on Instagram, "Congrats to my incredibly talented man!!! What an incredible honor!!! I am so proud of you!!!"

Mike Coppola/Getty Image
Alexander Dreymon & Allison Williams

The Girls star turned heads in her Giambattista Valli couture gown as she walked the carpet with her actor fiancé.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

The actor—who won the Oscar last year for his supporting role in CODA—arrived on the champagne carpet with his wife. During his interview on Live From E!, Troy reflected on his history-making Academy Award, in which he became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.

"Well most importantly is when I mentioned that my award was dedicated to the Deaf community, the disabled community and the CODA community, I saw that inspire so many folks, and I believe it's opening many more doors and opportunities," he said. "So I'm seeing much more diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. So that's what was quite inspiring about my moment. And of course, we haven't seen a deaf male actor for quite a while. Ever since Marlee Matlin, the female winner in the '80s. And Marlee said, 'I'm not alone anymore,' which was really touching."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist sparkled in Ralph Lauren and was joined on the champagne carpet with her Mettle Cricket founder husband.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Katie Lowes & Adam Shapiro

Now this is how to do dinner and a movie. The Scandal alum and the Never Have I Ever actor brought a pretzel to the champagne carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff & Douglas Ridloff

The Walking Dead star glimmered in her gown, and the poet suited up in a classic tuxedo.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Kathy Crawford & Joel Crawford

The director of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, and his love celebrated Oscars night in style.

