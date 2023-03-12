Austin Butler Is Closing the Elvis Chapter of His Life at Oscars 2023

There's no doubt we've got burning love for Austin Butler's 2023 Oscars look.
The 31-year-old actor set the Academy Awards red carpet on fire in a classic double-breasted black Saint Laurent tuxedo at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12. Butler, who is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis (see the full list of nominees here), channeled the late rocker's suave style and swoon-worthy good looks while posing for pics ahead of Hollywood's biggest night. (See every celebrity on the Oscars red carpet here.)
The star exclusively opened up to E! News' Laverne Cox about how the titular role in Baz Luhrman's Elvis changed his life forever. In fact, Butler was stumped when asked what his favorite takeaway from the project is.
"It's hard to list just one because it's such a part of my life, you know?" he said, adding, "My best friends that I've met along this journey, all the personal things I had to dig out of myself in order to go on the journey in the first place."
Butler stated he feels like a totally different man today after portraying the "Hound Dog" singer, but that he's ready to move on to other roles after tonight's Oscars. "It started four years ago," he shared, "so tonight is literally the close of that chapter."
Nominated alongside Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living) at tonight's award show, Butler previously opened up to E! about how he hoped to pay tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll at the 2023 Oscars.
"It's hard to quantify a way to properly pay homage," he exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight in February. "It's changed my life, the experience of getting to live in his shoes and look out of his eyes for that amount of time. It's been one of the greatest gifts of my life. Being welcomed into his family is truly something I'm so honored about."
The 2023 Oscars air March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Check out every star on the Oscars red carpet below.