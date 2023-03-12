Austin Butler Is Closing the Elvis Chapter of His Life at Oscars 2023

Watch : Austin Butler on How He Hopes to Pay Homage to Elvis at 2023 Oscars

There's no doubt we've got burning love for Austin Butler's 2023 Oscars look.

The 31-year-old actor set the Academy Awards red carpet on fire in a classic double-breasted black Saint Laurent tuxedo at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12. Butler, who is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis (see the full list of nominees here), channeled the late rocker's suave style and swoon-worthy good looks while posing for pics ahead of Hollywood's biggest night. (See every celebrity on the Oscars red carpet here.)

The star exclusively opened up to E! News' Laverne Cox about how the titular role in Baz Luhrman's Elvis changed his life forever. In fact, Butler was stumped when asked what his favorite takeaway from the project is.

"It's hard to list just one because it's such a part of my life, you know?" he said, adding, "My best friends that I've met along this journey, all the personal things I had to dig out of myself in order to go on the journey in the first place."