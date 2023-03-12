Exclusive

Austin Butler Is Closing the Elvis Chapter of His Life at Oscars 2023

Oscar-nominated Elvis star Austin Butler exclusively revealed to E! News how portraying Elvis Presley has changed his life ahead of his first Academy Awards. See his sizzling red carpet look.

By Brett Malec Mar 12, 2023 11:53 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsOscarsExclusivesElvis PresleyElvisAustin ButlerNBCU
Watch: Austin Butler on How He Hopes to Pay Homage to Elvis at 2023 Oscars

There's no doubt we've got burning love for Austin Butler's 2023 Oscars look.

The 31-year-old actor set the Academy Awards red carpet on fire in a classic double-breasted black Saint Laurent tuxedo at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12. Butler, who is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis (see the full list of nominees here), channeled the late rocker's suave style and swoon-worthy good looks while posing for pics ahead of Hollywood's biggest night. (See every celebrity on the Oscars red carpet here.)

The star exclusively opened up to E! News' Laverne Cox about how the titular role in Baz Luhrman's Elvis changed his life forever. In fact, Butler was stumped when asked what his favorite takeaway from the project is.

"It's hard to list just one because it's such a part of my life, you know?" he said, adding, "My best friends that I've met along this journey, all the personal things I had to dig out of myself in order to go on the journey in the first place."

photos
Austin Butler's Best Quotes on His Elvis Presley Accent

Butler stated he feels like a totally different man today after portraying the "Hound Dog" singer, but that he's ready to move on to other roles after tonight's Oscars. "It started four years ago," he shared, "so tonight is literally the close of that chapter."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nominated alongside Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living) at tonight's award show, Butler previously opened up to E! about how he hoped to pay tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll at the 2023 Oscars.

"It's hard to quantify a way to properly pay homage," he exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight in February. "It's changed my life, the experience of getting to live in his shoes and look out of his eyes for that amount of time. It's been one of the greatest gifts of my life. Being welcomed into his family is truly something I'm so honored about."

The 2023 Oscars air March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Check out every star on the Oscars red carpet below.

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Emily Blunt's White Hot Oscars 2023 Entrance Is Anything But Quiet

3

Here's Where Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Were Ahead of Oscars 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Emily Blunt's White Hot Oscars 2023 Entrance Is Anything But Quiet

3

Here's Where Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Were Ahead of Oscars 2023

4

Nicole Kidman's All-Black Oscars 2023 Look Just May Be Our Undoing

5

Oscars 2023: All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic to the Red Carpet