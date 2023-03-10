Adam Brody Shares Rare Insight into Leighton Meester Marriage

After Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf met The O.C.'s Seth Cohen, it was XOXO.
While Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody have largely kept their decade-long romance out of the public eye, the Ready or Not actor recently shed light their early days as a couple.
"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids," Brody said on SiriusXM Radio's The Jess Cagle Show March 8. "It always seemed like a route I would go eventually, and I was excited...when it came together, when I met the right person."
In fact, once he found that person in Meester—whom he wed in 2014—he didn't waste any time, as he noted, "My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating. That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."
Decade after their union, fans are still charmed by the fact that the stars from two of the biggest teen dramas during the aughts are together in real life. But it's that same shared TV history that actually brought them together as they were first introduced by The O.C. and Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz.
"That whole cast was eating at Canter's and I lived at Canter's for like my entire 20s," Brody, 42, said on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast in 2021. "And I was leaving, and he introduced all of us."
But at the time, sparks didn't immediately fly. The actor said he "bumped into" Meester, 36, a few times over the next couple of years before they were both cast in the 2011 movie The Oranges. "I thought she was gorgeous," he noted. "And even when we did the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was seeing someone."
However, a year later, they finally became an item. And Brody, who shares daughter Arlo, 7, and a son, 2, with the Single Parents star, has nothing but admiration for his wife, saying on Anna Faris' podcast that "she's literally like Joan of Arc."
The actor continued, "She is the strongest, best person I know. She is my moral compass and North Star, and I just can't say enough good things about her character. It's crazy."