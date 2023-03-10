Adam Brody Shares Rare Insight into Leighton Meester Marriage

Watch : Leighton Meester Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

After Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf met The O.C.'s Seth Cohen, it was XOXO.

While Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody have largely kept their decade-long romance out of the public eye, the Ready or Not actor recently shed light their early days as a couple.

"I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids," Brody said on SiriusXM Radio's The Jess Cagle Show March 8. "It always seemed like a route I would go eventually, and I was excited...when it came together, when I met the right person."

In fact, once he found that person in Meester—whom he wed in 2014—he didn't waste any time, as he noted, "My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating. That's how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us."

Decade after their union, fans are still charmed by the fact that the stars from two of the biggest teen dramas during the aughts are together in real life. But it's that same shared TV history that actually brought them together as they were first introduced by The O.C. and Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz.