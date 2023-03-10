Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Leave Miley Cyrus' Album Release Party Together

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter didn't miss this party in the U.S.A.
The singers, both represented by Island Records, were among the attendees at Miley Cyrus' star-studded release party for her latest studio album Endless Summer Vacation in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 9. In fact, the pair—who were previously seen enjoying a walk in L.A. Feb. 27—were photographed leaving the Gucci store, where the event was held, and drove away in the same car.
For the night out, Sabrina, 23, sported a black mini dress with a silver bow, sheer tights and silver heels. Shawn, 24, kept it sleek in a white tank, brown slacks and a corduroy jacket.
Perhaps Miley's latest music will inspire Shawn to drop some new tracks, as well. Indeed, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to treat them after canceling his Wonder Tour last summer to focus on his mental health.
"The process was very difficult," he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Feb. 20. "A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way."
He added, "And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."
But before Shawn took a step back from music, he released his last single "When You're Gone" dropped in March 2022 and detailed his break up from Camila Cabello.
"A lot of the things that also is like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh, f--k, you know, you don't realize, like, when you're like, breaking up with someone, you like think it's the right thing to do, you don't realize all this s--t that comes after it," he recalled in an Instagram video. "Like, who do I call when I'm like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like, f--king, on the edge?"
Shawn added that the reality had sunk in: "It's like, oh, I'm on my own now. Now I feel like finally, like, I'm actually on my own, and I hate that. That's my reality, you know?"
Sabrina's music has also been inspired by love and heartbreak. Amid a rumored love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, she dropped her single "Skin" in January 2022, which seemingly fired back at Olivia's "Driver's License."
"i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Sabrina shared on social media at the time. "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."
"people can only get to you if you give them the power to," she wrote. "and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn't calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year.."