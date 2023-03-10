Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Leave Miley Cyrus' Album Release Party Together

Watch : Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter didn't miss this party in the U.S.A.

The singers, both represented by Island Records, were among the attendees at Miley Cyrus' star-studded release party for her latest studio album Endless Summer Vacation in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 9. In fact, the pair—who were previously seen enjoying a walk in L.A. Feb. 27—were photographed leaving the Gucci store, where the event was held, and drove away in the same car.

For the night out, Sabrina, 23, sported a black mini dress with a silver bow, sheer tights and silver heels. Shawn, 24, kept it sleek in a white tank, brown slacks and a corduroy jacket.

Perhaps Miley's latest music will inspire Shawn to drop some new tracks, as well. Indeed, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to treat them after canceling his Wonder Tour last summer to focus on his mental health.

"The process was very difficult," he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Feb. 20. "A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way."