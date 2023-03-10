King Charles III Gives Brother Prince Edward a Royal Birthday Gift: The Duke of Edinburgh Title

Watch : King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Royal Title

King Charles III is celebrating Prince Edward's 59th birthday in a major way.

The monarch, 74, marked the March 10 occasion by bestowing the title of Duke of Edinburgh upon his youngest brother.

The announcement was made in a statement shared to the royal family's website that read, "His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar on the occasion of His Royal Highness's 59th birthday."

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip was the previous Duke of Edinburgh. As the website noted, he took on the role in 1947 when he married Her Majesty, who served as the Duchess of Edinburgh until she acceded the throne in 1952.

Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, has also been named the Duchess of Edinburgh. The statement noted the couple are honored to continue the work of Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 followed by Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

As the statement read, "The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip's legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential."