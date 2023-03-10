You're Gonna Love Our The Last of Us Gift Guide for a Long Long Time

The Season 1 finale of The Last of Us airs March 12, 2023, on HBO. Honor the show and the video game with these gift picks.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 10, 2023
E-Comm: The Last of Us Gift Guide

Unfortunately, HBO's The Last of Us is wrapping up its first season. It's been an emotional journey for the characters, the viewers, and anyone who's been a fan since the video game debuted. There have been a lot of ups and downs. Unfortunately, we fell in love with and lost so many endearing characters along the way.

If you're already upset about the end of the season, ease the pain by shopping these gift picks in honor of Joel, Ellie, and the rest of our favorites. We found mugs, candles, shirts, greeting cards, and more products that honor The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Gift Picks

Probably Watching The Last Of Us Outdoor Coir Doormat

There's no better way to greet your guests than with this doormat

$39
Etsy

The Last of Us Ellies Tattoo Tough Phone Case

Longtime fans of the video game recognize Ellie's tattoo on this phone case.

$42
$38
Etsy

Smells Like Pedro Pascal Funny Candle

No need to explain this one.

$20
$13
Etsy

TLOU Endure & Survive with Firefly logo on back Zip-Up Hoodie

You just found your new favorite zip-up.

$43
Etsy

Clicker Last of Us Card

This is a great card for an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or a birthday for a fellow fan.

$4
Etsy

Bill and Frank Strawberry Shirt

Celebrate Bill and Frank's love story with these sweet shirts.

$24
$20
Etsy

Bill and Frank’s Strawberry Patch Scented Soy Wax Hand Poured into Yellow Tin - The Last of Us

And, of course, there's a strawberry candle inspired by the endearing fictional couple.

$23
Etsy

The Last Of Us Blanket

Get cozy with this super soft blanket inspired by everyone's favorite protagonist.

$33
Etsy

The Last of Us Card

It doesn't get any sweeter than this reference to Frank and Bill's romance.

$5
Etsy

Pedro Pascal Birthday Card

This is a birthday card that The Last of Us fans will appreciate.

$4
Etsy

The Last Of Us Mug

Gift this mug to the Bill to your Frank.

$15
Etsy

The Last of Us Inspired Mug

Start your morning with a warm beverage in this clicker mug

$19
Amazon

The Last of Us Backpack- Ellie Messenger Bag

Channel your inner Ellie with this backpack.

$80
Amazon

