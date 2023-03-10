Millie Bobby Brown Enters the Vanderpump Universe in the Most Paws-itively Adorable Way

Millie Bobby Brown recently adopted a new furry friend from Lisa Vanderpump's rescue organization, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation. See snapshots of the actress and her pup Pepperoni below.

Watch: Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Break Up

Millie Bobby Brown has found a fur-ever best friend.

The Stranger Things actress recently adopted an adorable dog from Lisa Vanderpump's rescue organization, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

In photos shared by the non-profit, Millie—bundled up in an orange puffer jacket—can be seen hugging Pepperoni, her newest family member.

"We are so thrilled that our little Pepperoni was just adopted by @milliebobbybrown, a fellow dog lover who does some amazing rescue work of her own!!!" the March 9 post's caption read. "Pepperoni is on her way to living an amazing life and getting all the love and care she's always deserved!"

Pepperoni joins Millie's other dogs—Dolly, Ronnie, Reggie, Leo, Nora and Winnie—rabbit Eeyore and two cats.

While Pepperoni may be thriving in her new home, other members of the Vanderpump universe have lately found themselves in the doghouse.

On March 3, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke the internet with news that they had split up after nine years together—with Tom facing rumors that he allegedly cheated on Ariana with co-star Raquel Leviss.

photos
18 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

Tom addressed the split the next day, writing in a March 4 post that he fully understands and deserves "ur anger & disappointment towards me." A week later, Tom issued another statement apologizing to Ariana. He stated, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

Instagram

Raquel also served an apologetic message of her own to Ariana, declaring, "I am not a victim and I must own my actions." (Ariana has not yet publicly addressed the split or allegations.)

While ruff days maybe on the horizon for Vanderpump Rules members, Vanderpump Dogs continues to have a ball with their rescue mission. Keep scrolling to see other stars pose with their furry friends.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

All we can say is "AWWWW!!"

Instagram
Amanda Seyfried

The actress spends a sunny day with her best friend Flynn.

Chris Evans/Twitter
Chris Evans

No caption necessary!

Instagram
Kristen Bell

The actress recently welcomed a three-legged dog named Whiskey to join their family. 

Instagram
Awkwfina

"Everyone, meet Haeng-Un Lum, new to America and the newest member of my family," the actress wrote on her instagram.

Instagram
Goldie Hawn

Goldie got a Goldie! The actress introduced us to Roy Hawn Russell early this year.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

"Introducing Minnie Pearl," Reese captioned a November 2020 Instagram photo of the black and white French bulldog.

Twitter
Lucy Hale

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale thanked the rescue organization Wagmor Pets for helping her adopt her new puppy Ethel.

Instagram / Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

The singer introduced fans to her new foster pup, Daisy, in March 2020.

Instagram / Coco
Ice-T and Coco

In October 2020, the couple's two English bulldogs, King Maximus and Princess Alexus, welcomed five puppies.

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

In November 2020, the couple brought home this adorable puppy, Tarzan.

avaphillippe/Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter introduced her Instagram followers to her new rescue pup, Benji.

Chris Lane
Chris Lane

The country singer and his dog Cooper team up with Merrick to spread awareness about their "BBQ 4 Good" campaign. 

Henry Cavill/Instagram
Henry Cavill

A super pup deserves a super name: Kal. The Superman actor seems to have taken inspiration from his role when naming his American Akita.

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump

The Vanderpump Rules star shares the spotlight with her fabulous Pomeranian, Giggy.

Diane Guerrero/Instagram
Diane Guerrero

"My douuuugs," the author and Orange Is the New Black star shares on Instagram of her two pups.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Megan Thee Stallion

"Happy birthday to the coolest frenchie in the world," the rapper writes on Instagram of her little guy. "I love my puppy son so much and I couldn't picture my life without you."

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Puppy love! The Bachelor Nation couple is now a family of four with the addition of their two furry babies: Ramen and Pinot G (who are both Golden Retrievers).

J Balvin/Instagram
J Balvin

Because two is better than one! The Colores singer strikes a pose with his adorable Golden Retrievers.

BACKGRID
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

Coffee run! The new couple had an adorable pup join them while out in Los Angeles.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Glenn Close

Red carpet official! The actress posed with her dog on the blue carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards!

Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston

"EVERY VOTE COUNTS," the Friends alum captioned this sweet photo.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton

Smile for the camera!

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID
Justin Theroux

Man's best friend! The actor took his dog Kuma out for a stroll in NYC.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Tom Holland

How cute is this photo? The Spider-Man actor received some love from a sweet pup in London.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Amanda Seyfried

Work with mom! The actress and her beloved dog Finn posed for photos together in the Big Apple.

Courtesy Jason Kennedy
Jason Kennedy

So sweet! The In the Room host and puppy Bennett Doodle Kennedy share an adorable bonding moment.

Courtesy Jason Kennedy
Lauren Scruggs

And a photo with mom!

Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Ariana Madix

That smile! 

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Emily Ratajkowski

The actress and model's dog Colombo recently celebrated his first birthday!

