Millie Bobby Brown Enters the Vanderpump Universe in the Most Paws-itively Adorable Way

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Break Up

Millie Bobby Brown has found a fur-ever best friend.

The Stranger Things actress recently adopted an adorable dog from Lisa Vanderpump's rescue organization, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

In photos shared by the non-profit, Millie—bundled up in an orange puffer jacket—can be seen hugging Pepperoni, her newest family member.

"We are so thrilled that our little Pepperoni was just adopted by @milliebobbybrown, a fellow dog lover who does some amazing rescue work of her own!!!" the March 9 post's caption read. "Pepperoni is on her way to living an amazing life and getting all the love and care she's always deserved!"

Pepperoni joins Millie's other dogs—Dolly, Ronnie, Reggie, Leo, Nora and Winnie—rabbit Eeyore and two cats.

While Pepperoni may be thriving in her new home, other members of the Vanderpump universe have lately found themselves in the doghouse.

On March 3, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke the internet with news that they had split up after nine years together—with Tom facing rumors that he allegedly cheated on Ariana with co-star Raquel Leviss.