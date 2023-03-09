Emma Roberts Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Romance With Cody John in Sweet Birthday Tribute

More than six months after Cody John made his relationship with Emma Roberts Instagram official, the Scream Queens actress marked his birthday with an Instagram tribute. See it here.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 09, 2023 5:47 PMTags
BirthdaysEmma RobertsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Inside Emma Roberts' NEW ROMANCE With Cody John

There is nothing unfabulous about Emma Roberts' birthday message to boyfriend Cody John.

The Scream Queens star celebrated the actor's big day on March 8 by posting a pair of photos of the two on Instagram. One picture showed the couple riding in a helicopter, and another featured Emma wrapping her arms around Cody.

Alongside the rare glimpse into their relationship, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday sheesh." And if the caption looks familiar, it's because Cody wrote the same one for Emma's 32nd birthday in February.  

The two made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022, when he shared a photo of them kissing on a boat. Since then, Emma and Cody have been spotted enjoying dinner dates and fashionable events in Los Angeles and sharing a smooch in New York.

"Emma loves Cody's personality," a source close to the  alum told E! News in October. "He's really funny, and they have been having a good time together."

photos
Emma Roberts' Best Looks

Emma also rang in the new year by posting a series of photos from 2022—including one of her and Cody holding hands—and writing, "#2022 I loved you happy new year hotties!"

Trending Stories

1

Queer Eye Star Tom Jackson Dead at 63

2

Royal Website Updates Line of Succession With Archie & Lili's Titles

3

How Raquel Leviss Tried to Apologize to Ariana Madix Amid Affair Claim

Before her relationship with Cody, Emma dated Garrett Hedlund—with whom she shares 2-year-old son Rhodes—and was previously engaged to Evan Peters.

However, the Unfabulous star prefers to keep her love life out of the limelight.

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended," she told Cosmopolitan in 2019. "It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

