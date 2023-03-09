Emma Roberts Gives Rare Glimpse Into Her Romance With Cody John in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Inside Emma Roberts' NEW ROMANCE With Cody John

There is nothing unfabulous about Emma Roberts' birthday message to boyfriend Cody John.

The Scream Queens star celebrated the actor's big day on March 8 by posting a pair of photos of the two on Instagram. One picture showed the couple riding in a helicopter, and another featured Emma wrapping her arms around Cody.

Alongside the rare glimpse into their relationship, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday sheesh." And if the caption looks familiar, it's because Cody wrote the same one for Emma's 32nd birthday in February.

The two made their relationship Instagram official in August 2022, when he shared a photo of them kissing on a boat. Since then, Emma and Cody have been spotted enjoying dinner dates and fashionable events in Los Angeles and sharing a smooch in New York.

"Emma loves Cody's personality," a source close to the alum told E! News in October. "He's really funny, and they have been having a good time together."