Pregnant TikToker Abbie Herbert Shares Why She's Choosing to Have a C-Section

Watch : Watch North West and Ice Spice Dance Together on TikTok

Abbie Herbert is subscribing to this birthing method.

The TikToker, who is expecting another child with husband Josh Herbert, revealed that after having a Caesarean section when welcoming their 17-month-old daughter Poppy, she is choosing to go that route again.

"I had an amazing C-section experience," the 26-year-old explained in her March 7 YouTube video. "I mean obviously I had the body shakes and a little out of it but I really cannot complain. But it's also the only thing I know, I don't know what it is to experience a vaginal birth."

And while she hadn't planned for a C-section when welcoming her daughter, this time around she's happy to make the decision for herself.

"I had a great experience," she continued. "I had a C-section with Poppy—I had to have one it was not my choice—but everything went as planned and as perfect as it could go."