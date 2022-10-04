Pregnant TikToker Abbie Herbert Reveals Sex of Baby

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Poppy is about to have a little brother.

Roughly one month after Abbie Herbert announced that she and husband Josh Herbert are expecting, it has been revealed that their little one on the way is a boy.

Abbie and Josh shared the moment they learned of their baby's sex in an Oct. 3 YouTube video on their joint channel. But before showing off the special moment, Abbie and Josh weighed in on their predictions.

The 25-year-old declared, "I think it's a boy." Josh was on the same page as he shared, "I'm going team boy as well."

"I was team girl this morning when I woke up," he added, "but then I was like, ‘I don't know. I think it's gonna be a boy.' But either way, boy, girl, we're excited."

As for Poppy's prediction? The couple's 16-month-old daughter didn't have much to say, but she did point to a pink balloon which Abbie took as her vote for team girl.