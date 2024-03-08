Why Women Everywhere Trust Jen Atkin's OUAI Hair Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Jen Atkin's OUAI is not your standard haircare brand. It's a "socially-connected haircare brand" that prioritizes asking shoppers what they need in their products instead of just telling you what to buy. Some of OUAI's most beloved products were created based on feedback from customers. Knowing that so many people love the scent of OUAI products, the brand made fragrances and with those beloved scents.

OUAI has expanded beyond haircare. There are body products, fragrances, and pet essentials. Another great thing about OUAI is the option to buy eco-friendly refills. OUAI has created a community where the shopper's voice (and hair) truly matters. In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, here are some of the brand's most beloved products that you can get from OUAI, Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon among other retailers.