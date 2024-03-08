Why Women Everywhere Trust Jen Atkin's OUAI Hair Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Jen Atkin's OUAI is not your standard haircare brand. It's a "socially-connected haircare brand" that prioritizes asking shoppers what they need in their products instead of just telling you what to buy. Some of OUAI's most beloved products were created based on feedback from customers. Knowing that so many people love the scent of OUAI products, the brand made fragrances and with those beloved scents.
OUAI has expanded beyond haircare. There are body products, fragrances, and pet essentials. Another great thing about OUAI is the option to buy eco-friendly refills. OUAI has created a community where the shopper's voice (and hair) truly matters. In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, here are some of the brand's most beloved products that you can get from OUAI, Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon among other retailers.
OUAI Must-Haves
OUAI Detox Shampoo
The Detox Shampoo is an absolute must-have, especially for those of us who like to go a long time in between hair washes and those who use a lot of styling products. This is just what you need to get rid of product build-up, dirt, and oil. If you can't even remember the last time you shampooed, this is the product you need. It's not your every wash shampoo, but I use it once a week for a good reset.
You can also get this from the OUAI site.
OUAI Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave In Conditioner
Right after I shower, I remove the extra water from my strands and spray this on my wet hair. It helps detangle my hair and I see major reduction in frizz and flyaways once my hair is dry. If you want smooth, shiny, manageable hair, this is a total must-have. And, of course, you'll get compliments about how good your hair smells everywhere you go. This spray even provides heat protection up to 450°F.
You can also get this from the OUAI site.
OUAI Hair Oil
This is another post-wash essential. Put one to three drops of this oil in your hair and let it air dry. Or you can use it after your hair is dry to calm frizz and flyways. You can even use it as an overnight mask for an extra dose of hydration. This product protects against heat damage and it makes my hair look ultra-sleek.
If you want to get this from the OUAI site, click here.
OUAI Finishing Crème
When you're done styling your hair, but it's not looking perfect yet, use this finishing cream to tame frizz and give it some shine. You can also use it before heat styling to protect your strands. I use this as the final step after I curl my hair and comb it out to give my strands some polish.
OUAI Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub
This is a two-in-one product. You can use it as a scalp scrub to exfoliate and get rid of product build-up. Since it's great for smoothing out the skin, you can also use it on the rest of your body in the shower.
Click here to get it from the OUAI site.
OUAI Treatment Mask for Fine and Medium Hair
Treat your hair to hydration, repair damage, and add shine to your hair with this mask. I think this is great to use once a week, but you know what's best for your hair. Shampoo your hair as normal, and replace your conditioner with this mask. Keep it on for about five minutes, then rinse it out. Your hair will will super soft for a couple days when you use this mask.
If you want to shop at the OUAI site, click here.
OUAI Treatment Mask for Thick Hair
If you want to use a hair mask, but your hair is on the thicker side, use this version.
Click here to get it from the OUAI site.
OUAI Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment
If you want shiny hair, I'll tell you what you need to do. Wash your hair, condition, and apply this gloss to your wet hair, keep it on for 5 minutes, and rinse it out. This product gives my hair immediate shine and it provides heat protection up to 450°F. It also makes my hair color incredibly vibrant an reduces frizz. The shine will last for THREE washes. Once again, OUAI came through with a product I will use on a regular basis.
What OUAI products should I use?
If you need help building your OUAI hair routine, this quiz will point you in the right direction.
Can I use OUAI on color-treated hair?
Every single OUAI product is safe to use on color-treated hair, Keratin-treated hair, Brazilian blowouts, chemically-treated hair, and extensions. As always, it's best to consult with your hairstylist before starting any new products.
Where can I buy OUAI products?
You can get OUAI hair products from Amazon, Ulta, Sephora, Revolve, Kohl's, Shopbop, Target, and OUAI among other retailers.
Who is Jen Atkin?
Jen Atkin is a celebrity hairstylist and the founder of the hair care brand OUAI and the hair care tools Mane by Jen Atkin. Jen is the founder of the hair-focused website Mane Addicts.
How do you say OUAI?
Jen Atkin's brand OUAI is pronounced the same as the word "way."
—Originally published March 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM PT.