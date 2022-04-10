Celebrity Hairstylist Jen Atkin Welcomes Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate

Family of four!
Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin welcomed her second a child, a baby girl, with her husband Mike Rosenthal on March 31 via surrogate.
"Sloane Soleil Rosenthal 6.5lbs born 3/31/22," Jen wrote on Instagram on April 10, along with a mirror selfie of her cradling her newborn. "Surprise! She truly is the sunshine of our home and an Aries Queen navigating a house full of Pisces, God help her."
The Ouai founder rose to beauty fame for taming the tresses of stars like Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, and many others. She is also a longtime member of the Kardashian-Jenner family glam squad and has made several appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Mike also shared a black and white photo of his little girl on his own Instagram account the same day, sweetly referring to her as, "Sloaney Baloney."
Sloane joins big brother River Julién Rosenthal, whom the couple welcomed, also with the help of a surrogate, in March 2021.
In lieu of baby gifts, Jen asked those who wished to celebrate her daughter's arrival to do so by joining her in helping other families in need.
"She's got all of brother's hand me downs so we truly don't need a thing," she wrote. "Because Gifts x Flowers = dogs barking at the door, we're asking to please visit the @hopeofthevalley. We've made a personal family donation in Sloane's name to help their mission to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness and are grateful for the work they do."
The 42-year-old also gave her fans a closer look at her family's experience over the past 10 months in a heartwarming TikTok video set to the song "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri. The clip includes shots of her surrogates' sonograms, Sloane's first moments and even River adorably kissing his baby sister.
While Jen is seemingly overjoyed to be a mom again, she feels as if their expanded family is complete—at least for now.
"Final score- Puppies: 3 Babies: 2," Jen wrote on Instagram April 9. "No more puppies or babies until further notice and @mrmikerosenthal I love you and we got this babe. I think."