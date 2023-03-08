Jason Sudeikis Is a Soccer Dad in Training Thanks to His and Olivia Wilde's Son Otis

Watch : Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Sued By Former Nanny

For Jason Sudeikis' son, football is life.

And yes, we mean that kind of football. Following in the footsteps of Ted Lasso, Jason and Olivia Wilde's 8-year-old son Otis is believing in his own athleticism.

"My little boy is really taken with the sport, oddly enough the second we got back to the states," Jason, who films the AppleTV+ show in London, told Access Hollywood March 7. "And now the stuff we play on FIFA, he's all in."

Just don't expect the exes' daughter Daisy to start kicking around a soccer ball any time soon. As he added, the 6-year-old "enjoys it but doesn't play it yet but Otis is getting into it big time."

Just like the rest of us. As Ted Lasso's season three premiere on March 15 approaches, we're all itching to know if this will be the show's final run.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," the SNL alum recently shared with Deadline. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being season three—it's flattering."