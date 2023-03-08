Jason Sudeikis and Ted Lasso Cast Tease What's Next for AFC Richmond After Season 3

You better believe it.
Ted Lasso is about to take the field once more when the Apple TV+ series returns for season three March 15. Amid rumors that the show would be finishing on a hat-trick, Jason Sudeikis and the cast teased how it may not be the end of AFC Richmond just yet.
"I think we have a talented enough writing staff, an incredible cast, tremendous production and post-production crew," Jason exclusively revealed to E! News' Keltie Knight at the March 7 premiere. "They definitely have the ability and there's plenty of water left in that sponge to squeeze out."
Echoing his previous sentiments about the original three-season arc, he continued, "All I know is that the story we wanted to tell and the one that we're telling, that's what we're here tonight to celebrate. What happens beyond this, I won't know until this is all done."
While Jason's co-star Hannah Waddingham admitted she also didn't know what the future holds for her character Rebecca, she did offer one caveat on the red carpet: She won't do a spinoff without her Ted.
Season three will follow the soccer team as they move on without wunderkind Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed), who has betrayed them in favor of another club—owned by Richmond's villainous former owner, no less. The new batch of episodes will conclude the initial story the writers set out to tell from the start, as previously suggested by Brett Goldstein.
Co-creator Brendan Hunt—a.k.a. Coach Beard—also shared his desire to keep their dream team together.
"We'll try," he said of season four and beyond. "The vibe of season three is the same as one and two, just even better lighting. Dudes in shorts hugging each other and having the most un-toxic of relationships. If you were on board for the first two, you're gonna love three."
And while Toheeb Jimoh previously told E! News he'd be interested in a spinoff for his character Sam, he also shared some ideas for season four—including his dream guest star.
"I'm gonna go Patrick Stewart," he revealed. "Because I ran into him and he wants to be on the show... I don't know if it'll work out, but if there's a season four, we'll get Patrick."
Catch up with Ted Lasso and the rest of the team when the show returns March 15 on Apple TV+. But until then, here's everything we know about season three, below...
