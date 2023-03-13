See Angela Bassett and More Black Panther Stars Marvelously Take Over the 2023 Oscars

Watch : Black Panther's Angela Bassett on Making History at Golden Globes

Marvel fans will remember this moment, forever.

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived to the 2023 Oscars in style on March 12.

Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira are all on hand to celebrate the golden night at the award show—during which their film is up for several awards, including Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, as well as Best Visual Effects. Additionally, the film's song "Lift Me Up," performed by Rihanna, is nominated for Best Original Song, while Bassett received an Academy Award nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Bassett is up for the coveted Supporting Actress award against The Whale's Hong Chau, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, as well as both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once. (See a complete list of nominees HERE.)

This marks the second Oscar nod for Bassett, who was previously up for Best Actress at the 1994 Oscars for her performance in What's Love Got to Do with It.

Reflecting on her Academy Award journey from then until now, Bassett told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet that she's felt "love and support compounded."

"I've felt it with me this entire journey," Bassett, wearing a gorgeous purple gown designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott, continued. "It's been wonderful."