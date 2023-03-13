See Angela Bassett and More Black Panther Stars Marvelously Take Over the 2023 Oscars

Marvel fans will remember this moment, forever.
The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived to the 2023 Oscars in style on March 12.
Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira are all on hand to celebrate the golden night at the award show—during which their film is up for several awards, including Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, as well as Best Visual Effects. Additionally, the film's song "Lift Me Up," performed by Rihanna, is nominated for Best Original Song, while Bassett received an Academy Award nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.
Bassett is up for the coveted Supporting Actress award against The Whale's Hong Chau, The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, as well as both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once. (See a complete list of nominees HERE.)
This marks the second Oscar nod for Bassett, who was previously up for Best Actress at the 1994 Oscars for her performance in What's Love Got to Do with It.
Reflecting on her Academy Award journey from then until now, Bassett told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet that she's felt "love and support compounded."
"I've felt it with me this entire journey," Bassett, wearing a gorgeous purple gown designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott, continued. "It's been wonderful."
Back in January, Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award at the 2023 Golden Globes. (It also marked her second Golden Globe trophy, following her 1994 Best Actress win for What's Love Got To Do With It.)
During her acceptance speech, Bassett paid tribute to her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.
"We embarked on this journey together with love," she shared. "We mourned. We loved. We healed. And we were surrounded every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman."
"And we have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to," she continued. "We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera."
As the cast continues to celebrate their achievements, take a look at their golden night out with fellow stars at the 2023 Oscars below!