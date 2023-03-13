See Angela Bassett and More Black Panther Stars Marvelously Take Over the 2023 Oscars

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is nominated for multiple awards at the 2023 Oscars, and the cast is ready to celebrate. See Angela Bassett and more on the red carpet.

Marvel fans will remember this moment, forever.

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived to the 2023 Oscars in style on March 12.

Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira are all on hand to celebrate the golden night at the award show—during which their film is up for several awards, including Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, as well as Best Visual Effects. Additionally, the film's song "Lift Me Up," performed by Rihanna, is nominated for Best Original Song, while Bassett received an Academy Award nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Bassett is up for the coveted Supporting Actress award against The Whale's Hong ChauThe Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon, as well as both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once. (See a complete list of nominees HERE.)

This marks the second Oscar nod for Bassett, who was previously up for Best Actress at the 1994 Oscars for her performance in What's Love Got to Do with It.

Reflecting on her Academy Award journey from then until now, Bassett told Laverne Cox on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet that she's felt "love and support compounded."

"I've felt it with me this entire journey," Bassett, wearing a gorgeous purple gown designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott, continued. "It's been wonderful."

Back in January, Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award at the 2023 Golden Globes. (It also marked her second Golden Globe trophy, following her 1994 Best Actress win for What's Love Got To Do With It.)

David Fisher/Shutterstock

During her acceptance speech, Bassett paid tribute to her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.

"We embarked on this journey together with love," she shared. "We mourned. We loved. We healed. And we were surrounded every day by the light and spirit of Chadwick Boseman."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"And we have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to," she continued. "We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As the cast continues to celebrate their achievements, take a look at their golden night out with fellow stars at the 2023 Oscars below!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

