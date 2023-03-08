Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Perfects Activewear With Squat-Proof Performance Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is a go-to for swimsuits, cozy loungewear, and shapewear. The brand's latest collection is all about performance, with premium activewear that will help you get the most out of your workouts.
These SKIMS pieces are made from fabric with a comfortable second-skin fit that stays in place. There's mesh paneling to provide next-level airflow. These materials are moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating to make sure you're always cool and comfortable— no matter how intense your workout is.
This is a limited-edition drop with five pieces. Each style comes in three colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. The SKIMS Performance pieces launch on March 8, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.
SKIMS Performance Collection
SKIMS Performance Racer Back Tank and SKIMS Performance High Waisted Bike Short
This cropped tank has extra strength compression at the core and it's made from moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating fabric. It's constructed from SKINS proprietary SERIES-5 warp knit fabric, which "promotes blood flow and muscle support during and after your workout," according to the brand.
These shorts are high-waisted and moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable and dry throughout your workout. There is medium compression fabric for the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, according to the brand.
SKIMS Performance Long Sleeve Top and SKIMS Performance High Waisted Stirrup Legging
This performance-ready top has a second-skin fit and it's made from sweat-wicking fabric. It has targeted compression at the torso. The stirrup leggings are high-waisted and incredibly supportive. According to the brand, "these leggings improve leg circulation."
SKIMS Performance High Waisted Legging and SKIMS Performance Racer Back Tank
These leggings are high-waisted with a 7/8 length. They're equal parts supportive and comfortable, which is just what you need for a workout. Just like the other pieces in this collection, these are made from moisture-wicking fabric. You can pair them with the SKIMS Performance Racer Back Tank.
If you're looking for more great picks from SKIMS, the swim collection is back. Plus, there are some new designs and colors.