Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Perfects Activewear With Squat-Proof Performance Collection

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is a go-to for swimsuits, cozy loungewear, and shapewear. The brand's latest collection is all about performance, with premium activewear that will help you get the most out of your workouts.

These SKIMS pieces are made from fabric with a comfortable second-skin fit that stays in place. There's mesh paneling to provide next-level airflow. These materials are moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating to make sure you're always cool and comfortable— no matter how intense your workout is.

This is a limited-edition drop with five pieces. Each style comes in three colors, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. The SKIMS Performance pieces launch on March 8, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.