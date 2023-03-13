Everything Everywhere Actor Ke Huy Quan's Oscars Speech Will Have You Crying Happy Tears

Watch : 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More

All the universes can now call Ke Huy Quan an Oscar winner.

While accepting his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star once again delivered a heartfelt speech at the 2023 Oscars that had us wishing he could win everything, everywhere. (See the full list of 2023 Oscars winners here.)

"My mom is 84 years old, and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!" an emotional Quan said onstage at the Dolby Theater. "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This, this is the American dream!"

The actor—who edged out Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry and Judd Hirsch—for the honor, thanked his mom "for the sacrifices she made to get me here," his brother, who he said "calls me everyday just to remind me to take care of myself."

From the stage, he also gave shoutouts to co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, as well as his Goonies co-star and "brother for life" Jeff Cohen.