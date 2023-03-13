Everything Everywhere Actor Ke Huy Quan's Oscars Speech Will Have You Crying Happy Tears

All the universes can now call Ke Huy Quan an Oscar winner.
While accepting his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star once again delivered a heartfelt speech at the 2023 Oscars that had us wishing he could win everything, everywhere. (See the full list of 2023 Oscars winners here.)
"My mom is 84 years old, and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!" an emotional Quan said onstage at the Dolby Theater. "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This, this is the American dream!"
The actor—who edged out Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry and Judd Hirsch—for the honor, thanked his mom "for the sacrifices she made to get me here," his brother, who he said "calls me everyday just to remind me to take care of myself."
From the stage, he also gave shoutouts to co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh, as well as his Goonies co-star and "brother for life" Jeff Cohen.
"I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year, for 20 years told me that one day, one day my time will come," he continued. "Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
The award completes Quan's incredible awards season run in which fans saw him pick up trophies at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and SAG Awards. And every time he graced the stage, he delivered an impassioned speech that often left the audience in tears.
"This is a really emotional moment for me," Quan said Feb. 26 at the SAG Awards. "Recently I was told that if I was to win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this I quickly realized that this moment no longer belongs to just me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change."
The Oscar marks a significant achievement in Quan's career, which stalled for two decades due to lack of acting opportunities. Now, Quan—who was a child actor in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom—is living out his dreams.
"Every year, I would imagine what it's like to walk down the red carpet, to be in that room, to get nominated," he told The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 23. "It's a dream that only existed in my imagination for the longest time."
