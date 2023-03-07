See Andy Cohen Lose It on the Ladies in The Real Housewives of Miami Reunion Trailer

Watch : RHOM: Why Guerdy Abraira Is Calling Out Larsa Pippen!

The Real Housewives of Miami always bring the heat.

And there's definitely no shortage of spicy exchanges in the first look at the Peacock's series' season five reunion.

The trailer, released March 7, teases cast mates Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton going head to head and hashing out this season's biggest beefs. And while there's plenty of arguing, most of the cast seems to agree on one thing when host Andy Cohen asks the ladies, "Show of hands, does Larsa hit below the belt?"

After almost all of them raise their hands, Larsa fires back at one co-star, "No one's talking to you! Shh, put a muzzle on, girl."

Disagreements escalate from there, with Larsa calling Nicole's fiancé Anthony Lopez a "bitch" and Alexia further slamming him with, "I can't stand a man that talks s--t about a woman."

Tensions hit a high point when nearly every cast member is screaming at once, prompting Andy to lose it. "Okay! Okay!" he yells. "We're all talking at the same f--king time!"