See Andy Cohen Lose It on the Ladies in The Real Housewives of Miami Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Miami always bring the heat.
And there's definitely no shortage of spicy exchanges in the first look at the Peacock's series' season five reunion.
The trailer, released March 7, teases cast mates Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton going head to head and hashing out this season's biggest beefs. And while there's plenty of arguing, most of the cast seems to agree on one thing when host Andy Cohen asks the ladies, "Show of hands, does Larsa hit below the belt?"
After almost all of them raise their hands, Larsa fires back at one co-star, "No one's talking to you! Shh, put a muzzle on, girl."
Disagreements escalate from there, with Larsa calling Nicole's fiancé Anthony Lopez a "bitch" and Alexia further slamming him with, "I can't stand a man that talks s--t about a woman."
Tensions hit a high point when nearly every cast member is screaming at once, prompting Andy to lose it. "Okay! Okay!" he yells. "We're all talking at the same f--king time!"
All the fighting leads the Watch What Happens Live host to declare, "I'm f--king exhausted."
In addition to unpacking the drama between the Housewives,, Andy grills Larsa about the 16-year age difference between her and boyfriend Marcus Jordan by reading a fan question that states, "Marcus is closer in age to your son Scotty Jr. than to you." The reality star fires back with the NSFW response, "Well, he wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he's OK."
And when it comes to Lisa's ongoing divorce from ex Lenny Hochstein, Kiki shares a harsh allegation with her co-star.
"Lenny, he's been a cheater for a long time," Kiki claims. "I know models that he'd cheat with."
Check out the trailer above for a preview of all the wild moments to come. The Real Housewives of Miami's three-part reunion kicks off Thursday, March 9, on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)