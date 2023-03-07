The Real Reason Tom Sandoval Went to Raquel Leviss’ Place Amid Ariana Madix Breakup

Tom Sandoval had fans chattering for the most extra reason after his split from Ariana Madix—but there's more than meets the eye.
Just one day after E! News confirmed the Vanderpump Rules couple broke up after nine years together, the musician was photographed visiting co-star Raquel Leviss' apartment. (FYI, Tom and Ariana's break up came after Ariana reportedly learned Tom and Raquel had been having an affair for several months).
However, Tom's rep explained his March 4 sighting wasn't of a casual nature.
"Tom had a call time to shoot at her place," his rep told E! News in a statement. "He left through another exit after the scene."
Amid the longtime couple's split and accusations of an affair between Raquel and Tom, an insider previously confirmed to E! News that Bravo cameras were rolling for the all the drama—meaning viewers will likely get even more perspective during the show's 10th season (which is currently airing).
And though the reality star was recently photographed leaving his home with Ariana, despite the speculation, his rep also confirmed to E! News that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman has not moved out of their place.
In the wake of their split, Tom broke his silence, asking fans to not direct their frustration on his business, Schwartz & Sandy's, which he opened with co-star and BFF Tom Schwartz.
"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote in a March 5 statement shared to Instagram. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently and most definitely did not condone my actions."
He added, "Also, Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families…Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."
The 39-year-old concluded his message by sharing he would be taking a "hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners."
Neither Ariana nor Raquel have commented publicly.
