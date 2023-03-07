The Real Reason Tom Sandoval Went to Raquel Leviss’ Place Amid Ariana Madix Breakup

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Ariana Madix Split

Tom Sandoval had fans chattering for the most extra reason after his split from Ariana Madix—but there's more than meets the eye.

Just one day after E! News confirmed the Vanderpump Rules couple broke up after nine years together, the musician was photographed visiting co-star Raquel Leviss' apartment. (FYI, Tom and Ariana's break up came after Ariana reportedly learned Tom and Raquel had been having an affair for several months).

However, Tom's rep explained his March 4 sighting wasn't of a casual nature.

"Tom had a call time to shoot at her place," his rep told E! News in a statement. "He left through another exit after the scene."

Amid the longtime couple's split and accusations of an affair between Raquel and Tom, an insider previously confirmed to E! News that Bravo cameras were rolling for the all the drama—meaning viewers will likely get even more perspective during the show's 10th season (which is currently airing).