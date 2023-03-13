All the Ways Everything Everywhere All at Once Made Oscars History

Everything Everywhere's leading star Michelle Yeoh has also acknowledged what the movie's momentum, and her Oscars win, signified for the Asian community. The 60-year-old became the first Asian-identifying star to win Best Actress and only the second woman of color to take the statue in the Academy Awards' 95-year history.

"I'm very aware that it's beyond me being recognized as an actress," she told BBC News in an interview published March 9. "It's a whole community of Asians coming forward and saying: You have to do this for us."

In Everything Everywhere, Michelle plays Evelyn Wang, an Asian immigrant who runs a laundromat alongside her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and has a difficult relationship with her daughter Joy, played by Stephanie Hsu. The role was Stephanie's first studio feature, and she put her "whole heart" into it, she told E! News in February.

The journey has felt like a "rollercoaster" for Stephanie, who was nominated alongside winner Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, but it's been a ride she wouldn't take back.

"That's every artist's kind of dream, right?" she said. "You put yourself out there and you hope people see it and understand."

Here's how Everything Everywhere shattered records and etched its name in the Oscars history books.