Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gives Birth, Welcomes Family’s First Grandchild

Jennifer Gates, the daughter of tech mogul Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates, welcomed her first child with husband Nayel Nassar.

By Alexandra Bellusci Mar 06, 2023 10:04 PMTags
BabiesCouplesCelebrities
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are ready to excel as grandparents.

The tech billionaire and philanthropist's eldest daughter Jennifer Gates announced March 4 that she and husband Nayel Nassar had welcomed their first child. Alongside a photo of the pair holding the newborn, with the focus on the tiny feet, they wrote on Instagram, "Sending love from our healthy little family."

And their family joined in on the excitement in the comments, as new grandmother Melinda wrote, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows," while Jennifer's younger sister Phoebe Gates, 20, posted a slew of red heart emojis.

Jennifer, 26, shared she was expecting her first child in November with a sweet Thanksgiving announcement on Instagram. With a photo of herself cradling her bump while posing outside with Nayel, she wrote, "Thankful," along with a green heart and baby bottle emoji.

One month before debuting her pregnancy on social media, Jennifer celebrated her and the equestrian's first wedding anniversary by sharing a video collage from their October 2021 vows.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"365 days ago we committed to forever," she wrote alongside the clip. "Our wedding was the most otherworldly, magical celebration, but being married is even better. Grateful we can relive these memories today."

Indeed, their storybook romance has felt like magic since the start.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," Jennifer raved in 2020 after his proposed. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together."

 

Angel Naval/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock

And although Jennifer and Nayel are just beginning their love story, her parents has come to a close. In August 2021, Bill, 67, and Melinda, 58—who also share son Rory, 23—divorced after 27 years of marriage.

"Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition," Bill told The Sunday Times in May. "Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view, it was a great marriage. I wouldn't have changed it. You know, I wouldn't choose to marry someone else."

