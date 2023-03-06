Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gives Birth, Welcomes Family’s First Grandchild

Watch : Bill Gates Is Dating Again After Divorce From Melinda Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are ready to excel as grandparents.

The tech billionaire and philanthropist's eldest daughter Jennifer Gates announced March 4 that she and husband Nayel Nassar had welcomed their first child. Alongside a photo of the pair holding the newborn, with the focus on the tiny feet, they wrote on Instagram, "Sending love from our healthy little family."

And their family joined in on the excitement in the comments, as new grandmother Melinda wrote, "Welcome to the world. My heart overflows," while Jennifer's younger sister Phoebe Gates, 20, posted a slew of red heart emojis.

Jennifer, 26, shared she was expecting her first child in November with a sweet Thanksgiving announcement on Instagram. With a photo of herself cradling her bump while posing outside with Nayel, she wrote, "Thankful," along with a green heart and baby bottle emoji.

One month before debuting her pregnancy on social media, Jennifer celebrated her and the equestrian's first wedding anniversary by sharing a video collage from their October 2021 vows.