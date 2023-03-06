Is Miranda Cosgrove Up for a Drake & Josh Revival? She Says...

This would be so wonderful.
With Paramount+'s iCarly revival, Miranda Cosgrove has spent the last few years getting reacquainted with one of her most iconic roles. But would she ever consider revisiting her other hit Nickelodeon show, Drake & Josh?
"Maybe," she exclusively admitted to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards on March 4. "It feels like everything is getting a reboot nowadays, so nothing's off the table."
Miranda starred alongside Drake Bell and Josh Peck for four seasons on the Nickelodeon sitcom—as well as two made-for-TV movies—during the mid-aughts. After pulling her final prank as Megan on the series, she went on to star as the titular vlogger opposite Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor on iCarly until 2012 (Nathan and Jerry—alongside newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Tripplet—are also back for the latest iteration).
And now, heading into season three of the revival, the series is exploring Carly and Freddie's dynamic like never before.
"It's pretty much all about relationships this season, which we haven't really done too much of," Miranda confirmed. "It was really fun and I hope people like it."
The School of Rock star's latest season three tease comes months after telling E! News that she hoped the series would continue to explore Freddie and Carly's relationship as adults.
"In the original series, they're little and Freddie always had almost like, a puppy love for Carly and Carly would always just laugh about it," she explained in July after iCarly's season three renewal. "But now that they're adults, it's a totally different dynamic. It would be interesting to see more from Carly's perspective, how she feels about Freddie, especially now that his character has been through two divorces on the show and has a daughter and everything's changed."
And while there's no official Drake & Josh revival in the works right now, the most recent season of iCarly did host a mini-reunion between Josh and Miranda, with the How I Met Your Father actor playing Carly's manager Paul.
And Miranda hopes we haven't seen the last of him on the show. She shared, "He's one of my closest friends. It was really fun working with him."
Catch up with iCarly's first two seasons before season three uploads later on in 2023 on Paramount+. And see the status of all your favorite reboots, remakes and revivals, below...
