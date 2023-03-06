Is Miranda Cosgrove Up for a Drake & Josh Revival? She Says...

Watch : Miranda Cosgrove Talks Love-Filled iCarly Season 3

With Paramount+'s iCarly revival, Miranda Cosgrove has spent the last few years getting reacquainted with one of her most iconic roles. But would she ever consider revisiting her other hit Nickelodeon show, Drake & Josh?

"Maybe," she exclusively admitted to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards on March 4. "It feels like everything is getting a reboot nowadays, so nothing's off the table."

Miranda starred alongside Drake Bell and Josh Peck for four seasons on the Nickelodeon sitcom—as well as two made-for-TV movies—during the mid-aughts. After pulling her final prank as Megan on the series, she went on to star as the titular vlogger opposite Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor on iCarly until 2012 (Nathan and Jerry—alongside newcomers Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Tripplet—are also back for the latest iteration).

And now, heading into season three of the revival, the series is exploring Carly and Freddie's dynamic like never before.

"It's pretty much all about relationships this season, which we haven't really done too much of," Miranda confirmed. "It was really fun and I hope people like it."

The School of Rock star's latest season three tease comes months after telling E! News that she hoped the series would continue to explore Freddie and Carly's relationship as adults.