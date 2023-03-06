Gigi Hadid Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting Daughter Khai With Ex Zayn Malik

Watch : Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai Looks So Grown Up in New Photo

From dusk till dawn, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are putting their daughter first.

Despite having called off their romantic relationship, the pair is still making an effort to peacefully co-parent 2-year-old Khai Hadid Malk. In fact, as the supermodel recently shared with The Sunday Times, she schedules her work commitments for "when Khai is with her dad."

"That she can be with both parents," the 27-year-old added, "makes me very happy."

A source close to Gigi confirmed to E! News in Oct. 2021 that she and the One Direction alum had called it quits, just over a year after welcoming their daughter. The split news emerged amid a reported family dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid.

According to a police report filed in Pennsylvania—where the former couple is raising Khai—and obtained by E! News, Zayn allegedly "grabbed and shoved" Yolanda "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

Zayn, 30, denied the allegations and pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment. (Per court docs obtained by E! News, he was put on probation and ordered to complete an anger management class.)