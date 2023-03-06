Gigi Hadid Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting Daughter Khai With Ex Zayn Malik

From dusk till dawn, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are putting their daughter first.
Despite having called off their romantic relationship, the pair is still making an effort to peacefully co-parent 2-year-old Khai Hadid Malk. In fact, as the supermodel recently shared with The Sunday Times, she schedules her work commitments for "when Khai is with her dad."
"That she can be with both parents," the 27-year-old added, "makes me very happy."
A source close to Gigi confirmed to E! News in Oct. 2021 that she and the One Direction alum had called it quits, just over a year after welcoming their daughter. The split news emerged amid a reported family dispute between Zayn and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid.
According to a police report filed in Pennsylvania—where the former couple is raising Khai—and obtained by E! News, Zayn allegedly "grabbed and shoved" Yolanda "into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."
Zayn, 30, denied the allegations and pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment. (Per court docs obtained by E! News, he was put on probation and ordered to complete an anger management class.)
While Gigi has not directly addressed the incident between her mom and ex, she has made it clear that she and the "Pillowtalk" singer are on good terms, even giving him a shout-out on Father's Day.
When asked for her advice to those who are on their own co-parenting journey, Gigi told The Sunday Times, "Just keeping the importance of the child's happiness at the forefront. You have a long life alongside this person."
And Gigi happily discussed the "little bits" of British that Khai has inherited from her dad, who hails from Bradford, United Kingdom.
"She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries," she noted. "And she still eats like that. She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."
And the Next in Fashion host also reflected on her special bond with Khai.
"She has already given me so much," Gigi shared. "I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom. I've always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I'm so glad to be a young mom."