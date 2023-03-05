Kourtney Kardashian Goes Blond for Her Biggest Hair Transformation Yet

Surprise!
Kourtney Kardashian has debuted her most drastic hair transformation yet. After sporting her natural dark brown locks for most of her life, the Poosh founder is now a platinum blonde.
Her husband, Travis Barker, had first revealed her new look March 3 in an Instagram video, in which he thanked fans for their support after he underwent surgery to repair a broken finger. In the clip, which has since been deleted, Kourtney sports her newly dyed blond hair, pulled back into a messy bun, while praying with the Blink-182 drummer.
Kourtney later shared an image of her hair being bleached on her Instagram Stories. On March 4, she showcased the results on her grid: She sports her new platinum blonde 'do, worn in her now-signature sleek bob, while rocking a leather jacket and a matching corset-style, lace-up top and pants.
Travis' son Landon Barker, 19, commented, "Blondie."
The Lemme founder shared her post during a trip with Travis to Las Vegas, where she showed off her new style in public during a date at the UFC 285 event.
Kourtney has given fans teasers of what she looks like as a blonde by wearing wigs. In 2021, she and her husband dressed up for Halloween as Alabama Whitman and Clarence Worley, Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater's characters from the 1993 crime film True Romance—one of Travis' favorite movies.
And while her latest look is the first time Kourtney has publicly displayed dyed blond hair as an adult, the Kardashians star experimented with the bleached look when she was in high school, as she reminded fans with a throwback Instagram Stories post.
"Kim [Kardashian] isn't the only one in the family that has gone bleach blonde," she said in a post shared on her now-defunct app in 2019. "I kept this hair color for only a month before dying my hair light brown with highlights. When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off and I had spikes of hair that stuck up so I dyed my hair black and cut it short. The next time I went blonde, I wore a wig for a cover shoot for 944 Magazine — in 2009."
