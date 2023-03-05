Kourtney Kardashian Goes Blond for Her Biggest Hair Transformation Yet

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Pregnancy Speculation

Surprise!

Kourtney Kardashian has debuted her most drastic hair transformation yet. After sporting her natural dark brown locks for most of her life, the Poosh founder is now a platinum blonde.

Her husband, Travis Barker, had first revealed her new look March 3 in an Instagram video, in which he thanked fans for their support after he underwent surgery to repair a broken finger. In the clip, which has since been deleted, Kourtney sports her newly dyed blond hair, pulled back into a messy bun, while praying with the Blink-182 drummer.

Kourtney later shared an image of her hair being bleached on her Instagram Stories. On March 4, she showcased the results on her grid: She sports her new platinum blonde 'do, worn in her now-signature sleek bob, while rocking a leather jacket and a matching corset-style, lace-up top and pants.

Travis' son Landon Barker, 19, commented, "Blondie."

The Lemme founder shared her post during a trip with Travis to Las Vegas, where she showed off her new style in public during a date at the UFC 285 event.