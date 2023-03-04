Heather Dubrow Supports Youngest Child Ace Who Comes Out as Transgender

Watch : Heather Dubrow Addresses RHOC Hiatus Rumors at BravoCon 2022

Heather Dubrow and husband Terry Dubrow are celebrating their youngest child, who has come out as transgender at age 12.

On March 4, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a tribute to the pre-teen and revealed his name—Ace.

"It's International sons day!" Heather wrote on Instagram. "We love you, our youngest son, Ace."

The Bravo star, who included a photo of "ACE" written on a beach, continued, "Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too."

Following a slew of mostly supportive comments from fans, Terry wrote back, "Thank you all for spreading the love."