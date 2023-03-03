Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Rolling Out the Welcome Mat on Their New Romance

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are officially calling dibs on each other.

After two months of keeping coy amid romance rumors, the Outer Banks star confirmed he's dating the country music singer.

While chatting with Today host Sheinelle Jones on March 3, Stokes nodded with a simple "mhm" when she referenced his relationship with Ballerini. And when Jones called the two a "beautiful couple," he replied, "Thank you."

In fact, he's an admirer of her and her music. "Absolutely I'm a fan," he said. "Yeah, who isn't a fan?"

Stokes, 30, and Ballerini, 29, also sealed their romance with a kiss while attending the New York Rangers' game against the Ottawa Senators at New York's Madison Square Garden on March 2.

"Kelsea and Chase arrived at the end of the first period," an eyewitness told E! News. "As the night went on, they began to get a little more touchy-feely: holding hands, then kissing, him putting his head in her lap, taking selfies. They appeared to be in very good moods—happy, giggling and laughing throughout the New York Rangers game."