Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are Rolling Out the Welcome Mat on Their New Romance

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are officially calling dibs on each other.
After two months of keeping coy amid romance rumors, the Outer Banks star confirmed he's dating the country music singer.
While chatting with Today host Sheinelle Jones on March 3, Stokes nodded with a simple "mhm" when she referenced his relationship with Ballerini. And when Jones called the two a "beautiful couple," he replied, "Thank you."
In fact, he's an admirer of her and her music. "Absolutely I'm a fan," he said. "Yeah, who isn't a fan?"
Stokes, 30, and Ballerini, 29, also sealed their romance with a kiss while attending the New York Rangers' game against the Ottawa Senators at New York's Madison Square Garden on March 2.
"Kelsea and Chase arrived at the end of the first period," an eyewitness told E! News. "As the night went on, they began to get a little more touchy-feely: holding hands, then kissing, him putting his head in her lap, taking selfies. They appeared to be in very good moods—happy, giggling and laughing throughout the New York Rangers game."
The "Peter Pan" artist and Stokes first sparked romance rumors in January after they were spotted at a college football game together in Los Angeles. The pair then continued to fuel dating speculation with their social media photos and PDA sightings.
And Ballerini recently revealed that she put her heart first when getting back in the dating game by sliding into Stokes' DMs, noting they started talking in December.
"Honestly, he shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear," the Grammy-nominated musician, who announced her divorce from Morgan Evans in August, said on the Feb. 22 episode of Call Her Daddy. "He was like, 'You know who's really cute—when you're ready? Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.' And I've never seen the show, but I just knew of him. And yeah, so I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in."
