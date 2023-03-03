Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Son

Watch : Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering Wife Maggie & Son Paul

Alex Murdaugh is heading behind bars.

The former South Carolina lawyer, who was recently found guilty of murdering his wife and son, received consecutive life sentences for his crimes, judge Clifton Newman declared on March 3.

The sentencing comes a day after a jury found that Murdaugh was guilty on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime in the slaying of wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22, at their Moselle estate on June 7, 2021.

During the hearing on March 3, judge Newman sentenced Murdaugh—for murder of Maggie—to the State Dept of Corrections "for term of the rest of your natural life." For the murder of Paul, Newman sentenced Murdaugh "to prison for murdering him for the rest of your natural life."

Murdaugh (pronounced "Murdock") pled not guilty to all charges, previously testifying that he "didn't shoot my wife or my son any time" while taking the stand during the six-week trial. (Read all the bombshells from his testimony here.)

The mother and son duo died near the dog kennels on the 1,800-acre property, with Paul suffering gunshot wounds to the chest, shoulder and head, per NBC News. Maggie was shot with a rifle in the abdomen, leg and head.