Find Out Who the Daisy Jones and the Six Cast Used as 1970s Music Inspirations

The cast of Daisy Jones and the Six gained inspiration from some iconic heavy hitters.
To play the fictional '70s rock band in the buzzy new Prime Video series—which dropped March 3 on the streamer—the show's ensemble cast did their due diligence in order to prepare and appreciate the specific era of music.
For Sam Claflin, who plays frontman Billy Dunne, he tailored his musical taste to whatever his character might be going through on a given day.
"Billy goes on such a journey," Sam exclusively told E! News. "Depending on what scene I was shooting would depend on what vibe I needed to listen to. That went from everything to Crosby, Stills & Nash to Joni Mitchell to Hall & Oates to Iggy Pop to The Doors. It just depended on the day ahead."
Additionally, the series opened up Sam's mind to a certain Jersey rocker—who he can't believe he never listened to before.
"I am obsessed with Bruce Springsteen now," Sam continued. "He became my obsession. I watched so many live performances of him. I wasn't that aware of him. It's a really sad admission, I know. But it was amazing discovering him properly."
Suki Waterhouse, who plays keyboardist Karen Sirko, focused most of her energy on iconic women of the era.
"Definitely Fleetwood Mac," Suki told E! News. "Patti Smith, Suzi Quatro, Debbie Harry."
For her performance as Billy's wife Camila Dunne, Camila Morrone relied more on vibes than anything else.
"I didn't have rock stars for inspiration because I was like Laurel Canyon Earth mom hippie," the actress said. "But I had a lot of Ali MacGraw and Bianca Jagger and Lauren Hutton and Cher in her early ‘70s days."
Sebastian Chacon and Josh Whitehouse—who play drummer Warren Rojas and bassist Eddie Roundtree, respectively—both found themselves in mostly uncharted waters.
"I didn't really grow up listening to a lot of rock music," Sebastian told E! News. "When I think of the ‘70s, I think of disco and funk and I think of Latin music, mostly. That was right when salsa was invented and that's what I grew up listening to."
So, how did his preparation differ?
"I wanted to not dive into contemporaries of our band, but the influences," Sebastian revealed. "I was thinking, ‘Oh, in the ‘50s is when I was born.' So I was listening to jazz and mambo and s--t like that."
Meanwhile, Josh used it as an opportunity to connect with his childhood.
"I never really listened to rock & roll from the ‘70s, particularly," Josh said. "If I was listening to music from the ‘70s, it was usually Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen, James Taylor—the music my parents used to listen to when I was growing up. That was my introduction to anything from that era."
To get your introduction to Daisy Jones and the Six, the first three episodes are available to stream now on Prime Video.