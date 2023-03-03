Find Out Who the Daisy Jones and the Six Cast Used as 1970s Music Inspirations

Watch : Daisy Jones and The Six Cast on Their Biggest Musical Inspirations

The cast of Daisy Jones and the Six gained inspiration from some iconic heavy hitters.

To play the fictional '70s rock band in the buzzy new Prime Video series—which dropped March 3 on the streamer—the show's ensemble cast did their due diligence in order to prepare and appreciate the specific era of music.

For Sam Claflin, who plays frontman Billy Dunne, he tailored his musical taste to whatever his character might be going through on a given day.

"Billy goes on such a journey," Sam exclusively told E! News. "Depending on what scene I was shooting would depend on what vibe I needed to listen to. That went from everything to Crosby, Stills & Nash to Joni Mitchell to Hall & Oates to Iggy Pop to The Doors. It just depended on the day ahead."

Additionally, the series opened up Sam's mind to a certain Jersey rocker—who he can't believe he never listened to before.

"I am obsessed with Bruce Springsteen now," Sam continued. "He became my obsession. I watched so many live performances of him. I wasn't that aware of him. It's a really sad admission, I know. But it was amazing discovering him properly."