22 High-Waisted Bikinis That Will Help You Feel Your Best for Spring Break and Beyond

Look chic and feel comfortable in these swimsuits from Target, Amazon, SKIMS, Cupshe, Good American, Monday Swimwear, and Free People.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 03, 2023 12:00 PMTags
Spring BreakShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionAs Seen on E!E! InsiderLikes
E! Insider Shop: High-Waisted Bikinis Spring Break

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have spring break plans coming up, the next thing you need to do is shop for new swimwear to wear throughout your trip. The thought of buying and trying on swimsuits may be a little bit nerve-wracking for a lot of us, but that's what's why I prefer a high-waisted bikini. They're everything you need and more.

You get the versatility of a two-piece swimsuit along with some moderate coverage that is comforting, flattering, and oh-so-stylish. If you want to feel like you're dressed up and put-together at your next pool party, these high-waisted options are worth checking out from Target, Good American, Amazon, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, SKIMS, and Free People.

read
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With New Styles After 500K All-Time Waitlist Signups

High-Waisted Bikinis from Amazon

Pink Queen Removable Strap Wrap High Waist Bikini Set

Neon hues are always a fun choice for summer. This swimsuit comes in 36 colors and patterns. This suit has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16-$31
Amazon

Bdcoco Women's High Waist Two Pieces Bikini Set

Whether you're on a vacation or if you just want to feel like you're on a getaway, this tassel-decorated swimsuit is the perfect choice. It comes in nine colorways.

$29-$33
Amazon

Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set

Get some lift from this push-up top and some tummy control from the ruched bathing suit bottoms. This suit has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$33-$36
Amazon

CharmLeaks Women's Halter Bikini

Go for a sporty look with this high-coverage top and high-waisted bottoms. This suit comes in 17 colors.

This suit has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19-$30
Amazon

Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set

You're going to want one of these off-the-shoulder swimsuits in every color. There are 38 to choose from.

This suit has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$17-$33
Amazon

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit

This ruched swimsuit adds a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in 35 colors and patterns. This suit has 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23-$33
Amazon

Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Redefine chic in this black, side-tie swimsuit. The other colorways are just as beautiful.

This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$19-$36
Amazon

Sporlike Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit

This is just a classic look: a high-waisted bikini bottom with a bow-adorned top.

This suit has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29-$33
Amazon

High-Waisted Bikinis from Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear Sorrento Bottom

The Sorrento Swim Bottoms from Monday Swimwear are ultra-flattering with higher ad wider coverage. This style comes in two colorways and there are many matching tops to choose from.

$77
Swim Bottom
$77-$98
Matching Tops

High-Waisted Bikinis from SKIMS

SKIMS Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

This plunge top is flattering and supportive thanks to the underband. It perfectly complements the mid-waist bottoms.

 

$38
Top
$38
Bottom

SKIMS Swim Tank Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms

This top is so flattering and supportive. You can even rock it as a crop top when you're away from the pool. It's pictured with the mid-waist bottom, but it goes with so many SKIMS styles.

 

$48
Top
$38
Bottom

High-Waisted Bikinis from Good American

Good American Good Waist Bottom and Sexy Boost Bikini Top

We all need this high-waisted swim bottom. It is chic, flattering, and versatile. It truly goes with everything.

$39
Bottom
$45
Top

Good American Satin Good Waist Cheeky Bottom and Satin Better Band Top

This leopard bikini bottom is a staple for any bikini collection. Pair it with the matching top or you can rock it with a black top you already have.

$55
$28
Bottoms
$55
$28
Top

High-Waisted Bikinis from Cupshe

Cupshe Eden Floral Puff Sleeve & Extra Cheeky High Waist Set

How fashionable is this puff sleeve top? You can even rock it as a crop top with your favorite jean shorts or a cute skirt. JoJo Fletcher designed this one as a part of her capsule collection with Cupshe.

$37
Cupshe

Cupshe Marsala Twist High Waisted Bikini

This is one of Cupshe's best-selling styles. The top is twisted at the front and it has adjustable straps. The high-waisted bottom delivers flattering coverage. This suit comes in five colors. You can also get this at Amazon.

$29
Cupshe

Cupshe Teal And White Striped High Waisted Bikini

Feel sporty and cute in this teal and white striped high-waisted bikini. The top has removable padding too.

$30
Cupshe

Cupshe Purple Lace Up High Waisted Bikini

Hit the beach in this purple, lace-up bikini.

$25
$20
Cupshe

High-Waisted Bikinis from Target

Shade & Shore Lace-Up High Waist High Leg Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottom and Longline Cut Out Bikini Top

This olive green fabric looks beautiful against any skin tone. How much do you love the lace-up ties at the sides? Complete the look with this long-line, cut-out bikini top.

$23
Bottom @ Target
$25
Top @ Target

Shade & Shore Black Mesh Insert High Waist Bikini

This is such a showstopper. Bring some high fashion to the pool party with this swimsuit.

$23
Top @ Target
$20
Bottom @ Target

High-Waisted Bikinis from Free People

Kya Reversible Camilia Bikini Bottoms and Kya Reversible Coco Bikini Top

Reversible swimsuits are everything. Who doesn't want two suits in one (essentially)? This chic set has a high-rise bottom with an incredibly supportive waistband. The matching top makes this so high fashion.

$89- $92
Top- Free People
$89- $92
Bottom- Free People

FP Beach Swim The Dylan High-Waist Bikini Bottoms and The Farrah Crop Bikini Top

This high-waisted bikini from FP Beach Swim is made from eco-conscious materials and it comes in three colors.

$88
Bottom- Free People
$88
Top- Free People

Poolside Paradiso High-Waist Bikini Bottoms and Acapulco Scoop Crop Bikini Top

Go for a retro vibe with this colorful striped bikini set from Poolside Paradiso.

$60
Bottom- Free People
$60
Top- Free People

If you're looking for more swimsuit picks, check out these affordable picks recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!