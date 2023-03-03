22 High-Waisted Bikinis That Will Help You Feel Your Best for Spring Break and Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have spring break plans coming up, the next thing you need to do is shop for new swimwear to wear throughout your trip. The thought of buying and trying on swimsuits may be a little bit nerve-wracking for a lot of us, but that's what's why I prefer a high-waisted bikini. They're everything you need and more.
You get the versatility of a two-piece swimsuit along with some moderate coverage that is comforting, flattering, and oh-so-stylish. If you want to feel like you're dressed up and put-together at your next pool party, these high-waisted options are worth checking out from Target, Good American, Amazon, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, SKIMS, and Free People.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Amazon
Pink Queen Removable Strap Wrap High Waist Bikini Set
Neon hues are always a fun choice for summer. This swimsuit comes in 36 colors and patterns. This suit has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bdcoco Women's High Waist Two Pieces Bikini Set
Whether you're on a vacation or if you just want to feel like you're on a getaway, this tassel-decorated swimsuit is the perfect choice. It comes in nine colorways.
Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set
Get some lift from this push-up top and some tummy control from the ruched bathing suit bottoms. This suit has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CharmLeaks Women's Halter Bikini
Go for a sporty look with this high-coverage top and high-waisted bottoms. This suit comes in 17 colors.
This suit has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set
You're going to want one of these off-the-shoulder swimsuits in every color. There are 38 to choose from.
This suit has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit
This ruched swimsuit adds a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in 35 colors and patterns. This suit has 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
Redefine chic in this black, side-tie swimsuit. The other colorways are just as beautiful.
This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Sorrento Bottom
The Sorrento Swim Bottoms from Monday Swimwear are ultra-flattering with higher ad wider coverage. This style comes in two colorways and there are many matching tops to choose from.
High-Waisted Bikinis from SKIMS
SKIMS Swim Plunge Bikini Top and Swim Mid Waist Bottoms
This plunge top is flattering and supportive thanks to the underband. It perfectly complements the mid-waist bottoms.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Good American
Good American Good Waist Bottom and Sexy Boost Bikini Top
We all need this high-waisted swim bottom. It is chic, flattering, and versatile. It truly goes with everything.
High-Waisted Bikinis from Cupshe
Cupshe Eden Floral Puff Sleeve & Extra Cheeky High Waist Set
How fashionable is this puff sleeve top? You can even rock it as a crop top with your favorite jean shorts or a cute skirt. JoJo Fletcher designed this one as a part of her capsule collection with Cupshe.
Cupshe Teal And White Striped High Waisted Bikini
Feel sporty and cute in this teal and white striped high-waisted bikini. The top has removable padding too.
Cupshe Purple Lace Up High Waisted Bikini
Hit the beach in this purple, lace-up bikini.
If you're looking for more swimsuit picks, check out these affordable picks recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.