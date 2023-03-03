22 High-Waisted Bikinis That Will Help You Feel Your Best for Spring Break and Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you have spring break plans coming up, the next thing you need to do is shop for new swimwear to wear throughout your trip. The thought of buying and trying on swimsuits may be a little bit nerve-wracking for a lot of us, but that's what's why I prefer a high-waisted bikini. They're everything you need and more.

You get the versatility of a two-piece swimsuit along with some moderate coverage that is comforting, flattering, and oh-so-stylish. If you want to feel like you're dressed up and put-together at your next pool party, these high-waisted options are worth checking out from Target, Good American, Amazon, Cupshe, Monday Swimwear, SKIMS, and Free People.