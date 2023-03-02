Christina Aguilera Speaks Out About the Scrutiny Women Face Over Aging

Watch : Christina Aguilera Has No Regrets About Her Dirrty Era!

Christina Aguilera is a firm believer that you are beautiful no matter what they say.

And the Grammy winner isn't simply referring to her 2002 hit, but rather the scrutiny women typically face when it comes to their looks.

"It's a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behavior and ideals that women have to look a certain way and that it's shameful to get older," Christina told Allure in an interview published March 2. "No matter what you do, you're going to have people that hate on you."

Noting that she's dabbled with cosmetic injectables, the 42-year-old shared why she thinks there's nothing wrong with getting a "little help."

"I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks," she explained. "I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what's right for us, so I don't believe in judgment where that's concerned whatsoever."