Christina Aguilera Speaks Out About the Scrutiny Women Face Over Aging

Christina Aguilera is a firm believer that you are beautiful no matter what they say.
And the Grammy winner isn't simply referring to her 2002 hit, but rather the scrutiny women typically face when it comes to their looks.
"It's a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behavior and ideals that women have to look a certain way and that it's shameful to get older," Christina told Allure in an interview published March 2. "No matter what you do, you're going to have people that hate on you."
Noting that she's dabbled with cosmetic injectables, the 42-year-old shared why she thinks there's nothing wrong with getting a "little help."
"I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks," she explained. "I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what's right for us, so I don't believe in judgment where that's concerned whatsoever."
While the "Dirrty" singer didn't disclose the cosmetic treatments she's done, she said she's mindful of what she puts into her face.
"When I'm on stage, authenticity in my face comes first," she contiued. "I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion has got to come through. I don't have time to have a stoic, still face."
As she put it, "For me, it's about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best."
But Christina doesn't only turn to beauty procedures for help, adding, "I take care of myself, too."
"I've never been a lover of the sun," she admitted. "My vampire ways have helped the skin a little bit. I do not fuss with a 50-step beauty baloney routine. It's just not for me. For some people that might work."
And while the "Come On Over" singer loves getting dolled up and rocking head-turning outfits, she also enjoys relaxing at home in loungewear.
"It's so important to give space and love for both sides of you," she stated. "You want to feel hot when you go out to dinner and get yourself all glammed up. That's a really fun thing to play with."
She continued, "But at the same time, I think it's important that that isn't the only definition of beauty for you, that you can just run a bubble bath and put some salts in and feel sexy and great in your body no matter what you're working with."