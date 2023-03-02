Proof Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Are Still Hollywood's Most Amicable Exes

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Trolls Ethan Hawke Over Viral Rihanna Pictures

The dream conscious uncoupling scenario looks something just like this.

In honor of Chris Martin's 46th birthday on March 2, Gwyneth Paltrow sent her ex-husband—who she shares kids Apple Martin, 18, and Moses Martin, 16, with—a heartfelt message on social media, sharing a snap of the pair together. "Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend," the Goop founder, 50, captioned the post. "We love you, cajm."

The duo, who tied the knot in 2003 and split in 2014, have been open about making their friendship work for their kids sake as well as their own.

"I think that I'm very lucky in that I have such a willing partner in agreeing with, and teaching me, as much as I taught him," Gwyneth, now wed to Brad Falchuk, told the U.K.'s Red magazine in 2016. "And bringing to me, as much as I brought to him, ideas about how to do it in a really gentle way, so it would be really gentle for Chris and myself."