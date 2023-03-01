Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark

Raise your glasses high, because these are the truly the best days of their lives.
Stassi Schroeder announced she is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Hartford, 2, shared their pregnancy news in a pair of sweet Instagram posts.
"Secrets stress me out," the Vanderpump Rules alum wrote March 1, alongside a photo of herself cradling her bump with Hartford cuddled up next to her. "Baby #2, I love you so much already."
Beau celebrated the news by sharing a pair of photos, including one of his growing family looking at a sonogram pic and a snap posing next to Stassi with his hand on her bump.
The 42-year-old captioned the post, "Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump," accompanied with a photo of his growing family looking at a sonogram pic. In a second snap Beau has his hand on Stassi's stomach as she holds her bump.
The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host also gave an update to followers on why she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps.
"I feel so free now that this pregnancy is out there," the 34-year-old said on her Instagram Stories the same day. "I fee like I've just been hiding for months. There are so many of my friends and family members who I haven't spoken to or seen because I just had PTSD from when I was pregnant with Hartford and my pregnancy was leaked and I didn't have a say in any of that sh--t."
"So I've been keeping this so, so private and under wraps as possible," she continued. "And now it's finally out there and I feel free. I'm just really f--king excited. I've wanted this so, so badly."
Stassi's former VPR costars were among those expressing their joy over the baby news, with Katie Maloney writing alongside a slew of red heart emojis, "I'm so happy!!" While Lala Kent chimed in, Congrats! and Scheana Shay echoed the Give Them Lala Beauty founder's sentiments saying, "Congratulations!!!!!," with red heart emojis.
After eight seasons on the Bravo TV show, Stassi and fellow co-star Kristen Doute were fired after former costar Faith Stowers accused the duo of reporting her to law enforcement due to a false stealing claim. And as Faith stated in her June 2020 Instagram Live discussing her time on the show, the incident is what led to her Vanderpump Rules exit.
After her firing, Stassi wrote a lengthy apology taking responsibility for her actions.
"It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," she wrote in an Instagram statement. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."
She also apologized directly to Faith.
"I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers," the message continued. "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."