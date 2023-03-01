Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Beau Clark

Watch : Stassi Schroeder Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2

Raise your glasses high, because these are the truly the best days of their lives.

Stassi Schroeder announced she is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Hartford, 2, shared their pregnancy news in a pair of sweet Instagram posts.

"Secrets stress me out," the Vanderpump Rules alum wrote March 1, alongside a photo of herself cradling her bump with Hartford cuddled up next to her. "Baby #2, I love you so much already."

Beau celebrated the news by sharing a pair of photos, including one of his growing family looking at a sonogram pic and a snap posing next to Stassi with his hand on her bump.

The 42-year-old captioned the post, "Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump," accompanied with a photo of his growing family looking at a sonogram pic. In a second snap Beau has his hand on Stassi's stomach as she holds her bump.

The Straight Up With Stassi podcast host also gave an update to followers on why she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps.