Why TikTok's Controversial Bold Glamour Filter Is More Than Meets the Eye

TikTok's newest beauty filter is raising eyebrows for its controversial effect.

It's no secret that many online filters will enhance certain features, but the video-sharing app's Bold Glamour filter takes it to the extreme by reshaping your face entirely, including plumping your lips as if they were freshly injected with filler, shaving your jawline and thinning your nose.

Some users have criticized the filter—which also gives the wearer a bronzy, smoky eye with glowy contour and highlight—for its potential to impact a person's self-esteem and body image. Others have argued that it's a way for people to achieve society's idea of beauty without having to go under the knife.

But for TikTok influencer and makeup artist Erica Taylor, we shouldn't take the Bold Glamour filter at face value.

"It's one of two minds because there's the body dysmorphia or the unrealistic expectations that you put on yourself," she explained in an interview with E! News. "You see yourself and you're like that sucks."