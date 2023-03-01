Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Photos of Son Apollo in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Sons Are Grown in Wedding Pic With Blake Shelton

No doubt about it: Gwen Stefani's kids are growing up.

The singer, 53, celebrated her son Apollo's 9th birthday on Feb. 28 with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, Apollo," she wrote, "I love u so much."

Along with the message, Gwen posted adorable photos and videos of her youngest son from over the years—including one of them with stepdad Blake Shelton—set to her No Doubt song "Running."

The "Hollaback Girl" artist shares Apollo as well as sons Kingston, 16, and Zuma, 14, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The former couple welcomed Kingston, their first child together, in 2006, and his birth was the start of a new chapter for Gwen.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to be a mom? Like, that's going to be weird when people tell me I'm a mom.' That word just sounded weird," she said on a March 2021 episode of DJ Khaled's podcast The First One. "But I got over that really fast."