Inside the Love Lives of the Daisy Jones & the Six Stars

Riley Keough

Elvis Presley's granddaughter, who plays the titular rock star, met Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Peterson on the set of the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road, and Keough quickly knew he was the one.

"Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, 'I could see myself having kids with this person,'" Keough told USA Today. "It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool."

Smith-Peterson did become her spouse when the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Napa Valley, Calif., in February 2015, with guests including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz, Abby Lee and Courtney Eaton. "I didn't overthink it," Keough explained of her decision to get married. "Sometimes you just have to go with life and see what happens."

E! News confirmed that the duo had welcomed a daughter after Keough referred to her child in a letter she wrote to her late mom Lisa Marie Presley, which Smith-Peterson read at the Jan. 22 memorial service at Graceland for the rock scion.

"Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life," the tribute said. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."