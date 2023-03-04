Inside the Love Lives of the Daisy Jones & the Six Stars

Find out whether Daisy Jones & the Six stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse are single or taken.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 04, 2023 12:00 PMTags
TVRiley KeoughSam ClaflinCelebritiesFeaturesSuki WaterhouseEntertainment
Watch: Lisa Marie's Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomed a Daughter

They're with the band.

After years of anticipation, the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six has finally taken the stage. Amazon Prime Video's take on Taylor Jenkin Reid's bestselling 2019 novel debuted March 3, with Riley KeoughSam Claflin and Camila Morrone bringing the central love triangle between lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne and Billy's wife Camila to life. 

Capturing the epic rise and mysterious fall of the fictional '70s band, fans can expect sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll from the music drama—obviously—along with a lot of romantic entanglements amongst the group members. And while the actors' IRL relationship statuses aren't quite as notorious, they've definitely made headlines. For example, Suki Waterhouse's breakup with an Oscar nominee inspired her latest single, while it was love at first sight for Keough when she met her husband Ben Smith-Peterson

Meanwhile, one actor poured his heartbreak over his split from his wife into his character and another has been happily married for more than three decades. Now that's the stuff of love songs. 

photos
Daisy Jones & the Six: First Look Images

Read on to get the full set list on the relationship statuses of the Daisy Jones & the Six cast:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Riley Keough

Elvis Presley's granddaughter, who plays the titular rock star, met Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Peterson on the set of the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road, and Keough quickly knew he was the one. 

"Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, 'I could see myself having kids with this person,'" Keough told USA Today. "It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool."

Smith-Peterson did become her spouse when the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Napa Valley, Calif., in February 2015, with guests including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz, Abby Lee and Courtney Eaton. "I didn't overthink it," Keough explained of her decision to get married. "Sometimes you just have to go with life and see what happens." 

E! News confirmed that the duo had welcomed a daughter after Keough referred to her child in a letter she wrote to her late mom Lisa Marie Presley, which Smith-Peterson read at the Jan. 22 memorial service at Graceland for the rock scion.

"Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life," the tribute said. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for IMG
Riley Keough

Prior to meeting Smith-Peterson, Keough's first public romance was with singer Ryan Cabrera, who she dated on-and-off for several years beginning in 2006.

The Zola actress was then linked to her Magic Mike co-star Alex Pettyfer, who reportedly proposed to Keough in February 2012 after six months of dating, though neither party ever officially commented on their relationship. "I'm very happy in my personal life," Pettyfer tweeted at the time. "Let's leave it at that." 

Getty Images
Sam Claflin

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire star met his future wife Laura Haddock during an audition for the 2011 film My Week With Marilyn. While neither landed a part in the movie, they went on to get married in 2013 and have two children, Pip, 7, and Margot, 5.

Claflin and Haddock announced their separation in 2019, and the actor, who plays brooding lead singer Billy Dunne in the Amazon series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, told Variety he was in a "really bad place" after their split. 

"I'd been through quite a lot personally at the time," Claflin shared. "I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers." He went on to credit Daisy Jones & the Six for being "the most fun, joyous fresh start."

John Sheene/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock
Camila Morrone

The model-turned-actress first sparked romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio in December 2017, when Morrone joined the Titanic star on a trip to Colorado with his longtime pal Tobey Maguire, after which she and DiCaprio getting cozy at Coachella in April 2018.

Morrone dated the actor for more than four years—even attending the 2020 Oscars and adopting a foster dog together—and she even defended their relationship in 2019 when their 22-year age gap garnered online backlash. "My God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about," she wrote on Instagram, before encouraging critics to "learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good."

The couple called it quits in August 2022, with a source telling E! News that their busy schedules led them to reevaluate their relationship.

"Distance played a factor," the source explained, adding that the romance "ran its course."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse

After Waterhouse was first linked to Twilight star Robert Pattinson in 2018, the model-turned-actress and singer admitted she was surprised by their relationship. 

"I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she explained in a February interview with The Sunday Times, offering rare insight into their private romance.

Even though they both have busy work schedules, Waterhouse shared that they make an effort to stay connected and have committed to not going longer than two months apart. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," Waterhouse, who takes on the role of keyboardist Karen, said. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

"I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she added. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Kevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage
Suki Waterhouse

First linked to Bradley Cooper in 2013, Waterhouse had no interest in divulging details on her relationship with The Hangover star in an interview with Elle U.K. at the time. 

"I don't talk about my boyfriend because it's boring," she said. "At least, that's what I decided to tell you when you asked. I do think whatever I say will sound weird. But the truth is, if I start talking about him, I probably won't be able to stop. And I don't really want to talk about him, you know?"

The pair would go on to make several red carpet appearances together before E! News exclusively confirmed their split in March 2015. At the time, a source noted that they "remain friends but they both want different things."

While Waterhouse still has never publicly commented on their two-year relationship, fans believe she may have called out the A Star is Born director in January with the release of her single "Melrose Meltdown." In a since-deleted TikTok, Waterhouse posted a snippet of the song and used a filter that gave the appearance of a lightly colored beard, captioning the clip "Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart." When a user commented on her video, "Bradley Cooper besties," Waterhouse hit the thumbs-up button.

Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
Timothy Olyphant

Olyphant, who plays brash band manager Rod, has been married to his college sweetheart Alexis Knief since 1991. They have three children: Grace, 23, Henry, 22, and Vivian, 20.

The secret to their long-lasting romance? "You have to be with the right person," the Justified actor told Women's Health in 2011, "and you both have to be willing to do the work, day in and day out, to make it happen."

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World

Daisy Jons & The Six is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World

4

VPR's Lala Kent Slashes Price on Raquel Leviss Makeup Collab

5
Breaking

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up