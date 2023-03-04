Inside the Love Lives of the Daisy Jones & the Six Stars

They're with the band.
After years of anticipation, the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six has finally taken the stage. Amazon Prime Video's take on Taylor Jenkin Reid's bestselling 2019 novel debuted March 3, with Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone bringing the central love triangle between lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne and Billy's wife Camila to life.
Capturing the epic rise and mysterious fall of the fictional '70s band, fans can expect sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll from the music drama—obviously—along with a lot of romantic entanglements amongst the group members. And while the actors' IRL relationship statuses aren't quite as notorious, they've definitely made headlines. For example, Suki Waterhouse's breakup with an Oscar nominee inspired her latest single, while it was love at first sight for Keough when she met her husband Ben Smith-Peterson.
Meanwhile, one actor poured his heartbreak over his split from his wife into his character and another has been happily married for more than three decades. Now that's the stuff of love songs.
Read on to get the full set list on the relationship statuses of the Daisy Jones & the Six cast:
Daisy Jons & The Six is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.