Suki Waterhouse Subtly Shades Ex Bradley Cooper for Breaking "My Heart"

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Takes London Fashion Week

All's well that may not have ended so well.



Following the Jan. 25 release of her latest single, "Melrose Meltdown," Suki Waterhouse has been having a little fun singing along to snippets of her slow ballad on TikTok. However, it was her video shared on Jan. 26 that seemed to catch every fan's attention more than ever.



Using a filter that gives TikTokers the appearance of a lightly colored beard, she captioned the clip, "Can't believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart." And, quick to put two and two together, a user commented on her video, "Bradley Cooper besties," to which Suki hit the thumbs-up button.



OK, so let's backtrack a bit: While the couple were first linked together in early 2013—with the pair making a few red-carpet appearances together since news broke of their romance—Suki, who is currently dating Robert Pattinson, remained tight-lipped about her relationship, telling Elle U.K. that same year that she was not all that interested to chat about her love life.