Trench Coats Are Spring's Most Versatile Outerwear Look— Shop Our Favorite Under $100 Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From NYFW streetwear looks to the celebs and fashionistas flooding our social media feeds, the verdict is in— trench coats are staying at the front of our wardrobes all throughout spring.
The classic style and versatility of the trench coat is truly unmatched. You can wear the look morning, day and night, casually over a t-shirt and a pair of jeans or elevated with some pumps and glitzy jewelry. It's the perfect outerwear option for any occasion for its lightweight feel and timeless sophistication, and it certainly shouldn't be stored away just because temperatures are rising.
If you have yet to add a stylish trench coat to your closet, you've come to the right place. We rounded up the chicest, easy-to-style trench coats for under $100 to take the guesswork out of coat shopping for you. This guide has cropped trench coats, longline styles, ultra-flattering trenches that cinch perfectly at the waist and more. Continue below to find your new favorite trench coat for spring.
Double-Breasted Tie-Belt Trench Coat for Women
This tie-belt trench coat is a bestseller on Old Navy, and it comes in both cream and navy. The look can be dressed up with a dress and a pair of heels, or dressed down with a simple t-shirt and jeans.
Plus Size Premium Double Layer Twill Trench
This double layer twill trench coat is an easy piece to throw over every outfit if you're looking for an elevated feel that doesn't take much effort. It's trendy, functional and on sale for over $100 off its original price. Snag it while you can.
Ivonne Twill A-line Midi Trench Coat
This Love, Bonito trench coat is simple and sophisticated. The look comes in a dark green hue that can easily be dressed up or down, or a cream shade that is perfect for casual outings. It's lightweight and easy to layer, which is a must for spring!
ASOS DESIGN Curve Longline Trench Coat In Stone
This longline trench coat is the perfect look to complete any spring outfit for some added warmth and trendiness. This stone colored trench coat is so stylish and easy to dress up and down. Pair it with jeans, dresses, skirts and more.
Hooded Oversized Belted Trench Coat
This classic style trench has an oversized feel and a hood for any rainy days. It's currently on sale at Nasty Gal for just $53, and is one of those versatile pieces you'll get so much wear out of.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
This trench coat from Amazon's The Drop collection comes in black, brown, cream and olive green. It's a super cute and functional look, with sizes ranging from xx-small to 5X. One reviewer shares, "I love this trench! Bought it during Prime's try it before you buy it offer and loved it. It's a good length, withstands rain, is lined on the inside, has buttons and a tie closure, and looks dressy enough for work. I'm 5'3" so the jacket pockets come a bit lower on me in comparison to if I were taller."
Cropped Trench Coat
Add a cropped twist to your trench coat for spring with this trendy look from Abercrombie. It's the perfect look for the warmer weather while still playing into the trench coat look. Pair it with jeans, dresses, trousers and more.
Trench Coat
This short, double-breasted trench coat is made of woven fabric that feels and looks so luxe, but it's only $60 at H&M. One reviewer shares, "I love this coat! It's super cute and flattering. I bought a medium so I could layer but could have done a small."
