Ed Sheeran Shares His Wife Had a Tumor During Pregnancy

Watch : Ed Sheeran Says His Personal Life Has Been "Turbulent"

Ed Sheeran will soon release his most personal project to date.

The "Perfect" singer announced that his fifth studio album, titled - (pronounced Subtract), will drop on May 5, according to a press release. The project comes at a time of monumental change in the musician's life, including the birth of his second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn last May.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be," Sheeran wrote in a statement. "Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art."

This period of time contained personal struggles, which Sheeran previously shared on Instagram, but hasn't further detailed until now. Among those events includes his legal victory over a copyright infringement case regarding his single 2017 hit "Shape of You," mourning the loss of friend Jamal Edwards—who died last February at age 31—and a medical scare in his family.