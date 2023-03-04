Why Daisy Jones and The Six's Sam Claflin and His Male Co-Stars Were Completely Covered in Makeup

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Sometimes, the smallest details create the biggest picture.

That's been the case for Daisy Jones and The Six, Prime Video's new limited series based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel about the fictional '70s band's rise and fall. But before the actors could channel rockstars, they had to pay a visit to the show's makeup department head Rebecca Wachtel, who exclusively told E! News how she got them into character first.

For one, in order for the audience to believe that the actors—Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rhodes), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne) and Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree)—were plucked straight from the time period, they had to be covered in body makeup.

"The majority of the cast has a lot of tattoos," Rebecca pointed out. "And in the '70s, people didn't have tattoos."

She continued, "So, you're watching the show, and everybody looks clean-skinned, but it was actually a lot of work to get to that place."