Garcelle Beauvais Has the Best Response to Lisa Rinna Saying RHOBH Will Be Boring Without Her

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais REACTS to Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit

Garcelle Beauvais is saying "Bravo" to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 cast shakeup.

The actress revealed what she really thinks of Lisa Rinna recently exiting the Bravo series on the Feb. 28 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!).

"I think change is good," Garcelle told E!'s Carolina Bermudez while promoting her new Lifetime film Black Girl Missing. "Lisa came on the show, she did a good job, she left her mark. But I also think change is good. No Housewife is bigger than the franchise."

The 56-year-old recently began filming the new season of RHOBH with returning co-stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley. And according to the reality star, Lisa's absence has had a positive effect within the group.

"It really feels fresh and fun," Garcelle gushed. "We'll always have drama because we're all independent, strong-minded women, but let's have fun. It got a little too dark last season."