Garcelle Beauvais Has the Best Response to Lisa Rinna Saying RHOBH Will Be Boring Without Her

Garcelle Beauvais is saying "Bravo" to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 cast shakeup.
The actress revealed what she really thinks of Lisa Rinna recently exiting the Bravo series on the Feb. 28 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!).
"I think change is good," Garcelle told E!'s Carolina Bermudez while promoting her new Lifetime film Black Girl Missing. "Lisa came on the show, she did a good job, she left her mark. But I also think change is good. No Housewife is bigger than the franchise."
The 56-year-old recently began filming the new season of RHOBH with returning co-stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley. And according to the reality star, Lisa's absence has had a positive effect within the group.
"It really feels fresh and fun," Garcelle gushed. "We'll always have drama because we're all independent, strong-minded women, but let's have fun. It got a little too dark last season."
Much of season 12's darkness stemmed from Lisa's bitter feud with Kathy Hilton following her "meltdown" during the cast trip to Aspen in which she allegedly bad-mouthed the cast, including sister Kyle. Following the intense drama, Lisa announced in January she's walking away after eight seasons.
As for Lisa's recent comment that the show will be boring without her, Garcelle had the best response to the shade. "If she left on her own, why does she care what we're doing?" she replied. "Just move on."
So who would Garcelle love to see fill Lisa's shoes? She's echoing Erika's suggestion that Chrissy Teigen should join the show.
"I second that!" she stated. "She could cook for us, make us laugh and put us in our place."
Garcelle's new film Black Girl Missing, which she also executive produced as part of Lifetime's Stop Violence Against Women campaign, premieres Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
