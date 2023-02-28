Troian Bellisario Had Childhood Crush on This Hocus Pocus Star—Before They Became Stepsiblings

Watch : Bette Midler Clears Up Hocus Pocus Lyric CONFUSION

Not even the Sanderson Sisters could have brewed up this story.

While Sean Murray has spent two decades solving crimes on NCIS, he first charmed audiences as a teen in the role of the cursed Thackery Binx in the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus. But as the actor revealed, among those taken by his performance was Pretty Little Liars star and his future stepsister Troian Bellisario.

"Troian Bellisario, who became my stepsister after a certain point, was acting a little weird around me when she first knew me," Sean, whose mom Vivienne Murray married Troian's dad, TV producer Donald P. Bellisario, in 1998 recalled to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Feb. 27 "She then told me years later it was because when she was a kid, she had seen Hocus Pocus and had a crush on me and she was trying to work that out."

And Troian, who was 8 years when the film premiered in 1993, isn't alone in loving the movie, which has since gone on to become a Halloween staple and even spawned a sequel in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their witchy roles.