Will There Be a Parent Trap 2? Lisa Ann Walter Reveals Whether She’s Down

This news is as sweet as Oreos with peanut butter (just the way Hallie Parker and Annie James like it.)
Lisa Ann Walter stepped out on the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet with Elaine Hendrix by her side. The moment marked an epic Parent Trap reunion, which brings up the question of whether or not the actresses would be open to doing a Parent Trap sequel.
Well, Lisa exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight that she would be down to play housekeeper Chessy again, and for good reason.
Lisa noted of herself and Elaine on the Feb. 26 red carpet, "What we get online more than anything is kids that are now in their 20s and 30s that say, 'You were our childhood and we grew up with you.' I think, like Abbot Elementary, there is just a real longing for people to feel good and safe, and so any movie like that, yeah, let's do it."
In addition to that feel-good feeling, Lisa noted that The Parent Trap's allure also lies in its ability to entertain both adults and kids.
"I think that there is a nostalgia [and] a longing for movies that are feel good that also are multi-generational," she noted. "Parent Trap also was a romance and it appealed to grown people, to grown women, to people that want to see a happy ending after something is tragic and a family has divorced."
Reflecting on her career since playing Chessy, Lisa noted she strives to keep playing roles with a positive impact.
"That's kind of a bookend sort of thing. I mean, certainly starting out with the movie as big as The Parent Trap and it stuck with me all the way through the years and people loving it and saying, 'As a gay kid, you meant so much to me because I felt like I could come out to your character,'" she said. "If I do nothing else in this business, to create characters that make people feel like that, I'm good."
The film, which was released in 1998, also starred Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Simon Kunz and Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009.
Talk of a Parent Trap 2 isn't the only film sequel that has been brought up for Lindsay in recent months. Back in December, Jamie Lee Curtis exclusively revealed she's more than ready to do another Freaky Friday.
"We are all down to do it," Jamie declared to Keltie at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala. "It's not up to us right now, but I think everyone who needs to know knows, and clearly we are in conversation."
As for what one can expect from a Freaky Friday part two? Jamie noted, "That's too early to tell. I'm gonna guess I'm going to be a grandma."