Will There Be a Parent Trap 2? Lisa Ann Walter Reveals Whether She’s Down

Watch : Parent Trap Reunion With BFFs Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix

This news is as sweet as Oreos with peanut butter (just the way Hallie Parker and Annie James like it.)

Lisa Ann Walter stepped out on the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet with Elaine Hendrix by her side. The moment marked an epic Parent Trap reunion, which brings up the question of whether or not the actresses would be open to doing a Parent Trap sequel.

Well, Lisa exclusively told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight that she would be down to play housekeeper Chessy again, and for good reason.

Lisa noted of herself and Elaine on the Feb. 26 red carpet, "What we get online more than anything is kids that are now in their 20s and 30s that say, 'You were our childhood and we grew up with you.' I think, like Abbot Elementary, there is just a real longing for people to feel good and safe, and so any movie like that, yeah, let's do it."