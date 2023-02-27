Cate Blanchett Revives 2014 Armani Privé Dress With Daring Twist for 2023 SAG Awards

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

Everything old is new again. Just ask Cate Blanchett.

The award-winning actress commanded the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, wearing a black, skintight sequined dress by Armani Privé that featured a plunging neckline that was delicately covered with intricate lace detailing.

But it turns out Cate's daring look wasn't exactly fresh off the runway.

In fact, the 53-year-old—who was nominated for her leading role in Tár (See the complete winners list here)—has recycled the little black dress not once, not twice but three times. She first wore the design at the 2014 Golden Globes, which originally featured a billowing ballgown structure, a high-neck collar and all-over lace with intricate embroidery. She recycled the look again at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

For the 2023 SAG Awards, however, Cate added an edgy twist to the hot number by re-shaping it into a form-fitting style and creating a deep, chest-baring neckline.