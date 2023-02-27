2023 SAG Awards

See the Complete List of Winners

Cate Blanchett Revives 2014 Armani Privé Dress With Daring Twist for 2023 SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett wowed at the 2023 SAG Awards in a body-hugging Armani Privé dress. But would you believe us if we told you she first wore the design in 2014 and again in 2018? Get the details below.

Everything old is new again. Just ask Cate Blanchett.

The award-winning actress commanded the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, wearing a black, skintight sequined dress by Armani Privé that featured a plunging neckline that was delicately covered with intricate lace detailing. 

But it turns out Cate's daring look wasn't exactly fresh off the runway.

In fact, the 53-year-old—who was nominated for her leading role in Tár (See the complete winners list here)—has recycled the little black dress not once, not twice but three times. She first wore the design at the 2014 Golden Globes, which originally featured a billowing ballgown structure, a high-neck collar and all-over lace with intricate embroidery. She recycled the look again at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

For the 2023 SAG Awards, however, Cate added an edgy twist to the hot number by re-shaping it into a form-fitting style and creating a deep, chest-baring neckline.

photos
2023 SAG Awards: After-Party

This isn't the first time Cate has re-purposed a past look at a major—she did so just a week before the SAG Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While attending the 2023 BAFTAs on Feb. 19, she was the definition of chic as she stunned in a sleek black gown by Maison Margiela, which she first wore to the 2015 Oscars. She styled the looked with layers of statement necklaces that were also made of sustainable and recycled materials.

Cate's fashion statements are just one of the ways she's practicing sustainability, a direction she's been vocal about in recent years. She even created a podcast, Climate of Change, with her friend Danny Kennedy, a clean-technology entrepreneur.

Of course, the actress wasn't the only celebrity to wow on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous looks below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

In Giambattista Valli Couture with De Beers jewelry and Sarah Flint shoes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Zuhair Murad

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jenna Ortega

In Atelier Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In Prabal Gurung with Melinda Maria and Effy jewelry

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Emily Blunt

In Oscar de la Renta with Bvlgari jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Zendaya

In Valentino with Bvlgari jewelry 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hannah Einbinder

In Staud with De Beers jewelry

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge

In Saint Laurent

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

In Simone Rocha with Paul Smith boots

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

In Roland Mouret

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sarah Burns

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taron Egerton

In Giorgio Armani

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett

In Armani Privé

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Seth in Fendi; Lauren in Emilia Wickstead

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White

In Louis Vuitton with Vacheron Constantin jewelry 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Colin Farrell

In Dolce & Gabbana

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keeley Karsten

In Tarik Ediz 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Kerry Condon

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh

In Schiaparelli Couture with Moussaieff jewelry 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Claire Foy

In Prada

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Applegate & Sadie Grace LeNoble

Christina in Christian Siriano 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Eugene Levy

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Michael Kors

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jackie & Adam Sandler

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Jason in Dolce & Gabbana 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Brendan Fraser

In ZEGNA

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jessie Buckley

In Christian Dior Couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry 

photos
View More Photos From SAG Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
