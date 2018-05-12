Blanchett and Varda continued, "We will expect our institutions to actively provide parity and transparency in their executive bodies and safe environments in which to work. We will expect our governments to make sure that the laws of equal pay for equal work are upheld. We will demand that our workplaces are diverse and equitable so that they can best reflect the world in which we actually live. A world that allows all of us behind and in front of the camera to thrive shoulder to shoulder with our male colleagues. We acknowledge all of the women and men who are standing for change. The stairs of our industry must be accessible to all. Let’s climb."

THR Senior Staff Writer Chris Gardner posted several videos and photos on social media from the historic red carpet.

Along with a video, the journalist wrote, "Eva Husson and her Girls of the Sun actresses enter #Cannes2018 red carpet to @Beyonce "Run the World (Girls)". Amazing moment on night of Cate Blanchett speech and #5050X2020 women’s march. They’re dancing and infusing to electric energy in Palais."