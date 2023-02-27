Treat Yo Self to This Sweet Parks and Recreation Reunion at the SAG Awards 2023

Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott reunited to present an award at the 2023 SAG Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif., on Feb. 26.

We love and we like this cast reunion.

Parks and Recreation co-stars Amy Poehler and Adam Scott came together on-stage at the 2023 SAG Awards to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. (Check out the full list of winners here.)

But before naming Hacks star Jean Smart—who edged out Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson and Jenna Ortega—as the Actor recipient, the pair had a (jokingly) tense exchange. And why exactly? Well, despite their on-screen magic on the NBC sitcom as Pawnee municipal government's preeminent power couple, Adam has taken a turn for the dramatic. Specifically, the Apple TV+ drama Severance

In fact, he's even nominated for two SAG awards for season one of the series: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

photos
2023 SAG Award Nominations: Stars React

While Amy scoffed at Adam's lauded performance in the psychological thriller, he hasn't fully escaped his comedy roots. In addition to Severance, he's also once again donning the pink bowtie in the revival of Party Down.

Earl Gibson/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

And while fans may be swooning over Leslie and Ben—err Amy and Adam's—SAG Awards reunion, that wasn't the only sweet Parks and Recreation moment of the night.

Aubrey Plaza, who presented with Jenna earlier in the award show, posed for a silly snap with the duo—in classic April Ludgate fashion. This surprise moment is almost as good as a plate of waffles from JJ's diner.

For more sweet reunions at the 2023 SAG Awards, keep reading. 

