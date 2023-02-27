This Parent Trap Reunion At the 2023 SAG Awards Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

Watch : Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of ALL TIME

This reunion just trapped our hearts.

The Parent Trap co-stars Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix gave us a glimpse at their everlasting friendship at the 2023 SAG Awards in Century City, California, Feb. 26. As for how this special reunion came to be?

"Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date," Elaine told People on the red carpet. "So, by golly I showed up as her date."

To which her longtime pal chimed in, "She sure did."

"It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had," the Abbott Elementary star continued. "We both did a little throwback thing. Elaine went [Marlene] Dietrich and we both have our rhinestone hair clips. I went a little more '50s."

As for the sweet reason behind Lisa's look?

"This is a dress I found about five years ago and when I saw it I was entirely unemployed," the 59-year-old recalled. "And I said, 'I'm going to wear this to the SAG Awards.' Specifically the SAG Awards. So, I feel like I manifested it. It's a dress that my mom loved and she passed last year, so I am carrying her with me."