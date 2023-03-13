Proof Banshees of Inisherin's Jenny the Donkey Deserves Her Own Oscar

Watch : 2023 Oscars First-Time Nominees: Rihanna, Austin Butler & More

Jenny the miniature donkey is reining supreme at Oscars 2023.

The breakout star of The Banshees of Inisherin was met with thunderous applause when she made an adorable appearance at the star-studded award show on March 12. Taking the stage with host Jimmy Kimmel, the farm animal—who plays Colin Farrell's beloved pet in the Oscar-nominated film—wore her signature red bow and a sequined cover-up reading: "Emotional Support." (Check out all the star sightings at the Oscars here.)

"Not only is she an actor, she's a certified emotional support donkey—or at least that's what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland," Kimmel quipped. "If you're feeling upset or anxious or may be just love mules, feel free to come up and give her a hug."

The comedian went on to point out that her human was in the crowd, telling Jenny, "Isn't that your friend Colin right there?"