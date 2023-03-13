Proof Banshees of Inisherin's Jenny the Donkey Deserves Her Own Oscar

Jenny the miniature donkey is reining supreme at Oscars 2023.
The breakout star of The Banshees of Inisherin was met with thunderous applause when she made an adorable appearance at the star-studded award show on March 12. Taking the stage with host Jimmy Kimmel, the farm animal—who plays Colin Farrell's beloved pet in the Oscar-nominated film—wore her signature red bow and a sequined cover-up reading: "Emotional Support." (Check out all the star sightings at the Oscars here.)
"Not only is she an actor, she's a certified emotional support donkey—or at least that's what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland," Kimmel quipped. "If you're feeling upset or anxious or may be just love mules, feel free to come up and give her a hug."
The comedian went on to point out that her human was in the crowd, telling Jenny, "Isn't that your friend Colin right there?"
In a sweet gesture, Farrell—a nominee in the Best Actor category—blew a kiss to his furry co-star.
Kimmel also noted that Brendan Gleeson, whose severed finger Jenny eats during a pivotal moment in The Banshees of Inisherin, was sitting in the audience. "You want to say thank you?" the three-time Oscars emcee asked Jenny. "Alright, let's get you back on that Spirit Airlines flight now.
Also starring Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin went into this year's ceremony with nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for filmmaker Martin McDonagh. Prior to Jenny's cameo, Everything Everywhere All at Once's Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress over Condon, while Ke Huy Quan beat out Gleeson and Keoghan for the title of Best Supporting Actor.
